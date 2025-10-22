Elvis Crespo Has Slowed Down to Enjoy Time with His Kids After the Birth of His Fifth "It's not that I was a bad father with my first child, because I'm not perfect yet." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 22 2025, 9:27 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

In the world of Puerto Rican merengue, one voice reigns supreme: Elvis Crespo. The music star has been performing since the mid-'90s and has won a plethora of awards, including a Latin Grammy and a Grammy. But Elvis of 2025 is a very different man from who he used to be.

While these days, he seems to be a more settled-down father of five, there was a time when paternity scandals rocked his marriage with his first wife. Here's what we know about Elvis's kids and how things have slowed down since the birth of his youngest child.

Source: MEGA

Here's what we know about Elvis Crespo's kids.

Elvis has five children. Four of those were welcomed while he was married to his first wife, Ana Cuerto. The two were married from 1996 to 2001. They appear to share only one child together. And then he was married to Maribel Vega in 2009, with whom he welcomed his youngest child, Genesis, in 2012, before he and Maribel divorced in 2024.

During his first marriage with Ana, Elvis was hit with three paternity scandals concerning three children welcomed with three different women, after which he sought a vasectomy, according to the Orlando Sentinel. Nonetheless, he and Ana managed to reconcile for the sake of their son.

It's unclear what came of the paternity scandals, but he later told the outlet, “I look at what happened as part of my growth as an individual. I learned from it. Now I am focused again, and I am in love with my career and my family, and I am with my wife only.”

According to MDZ, Elvis regretted the kind of father he was with his four older children, saying, "I don't want to get old and die alone. At the end of my days, I want to be with my (five) children, with my grandchildren." He added, "Alanis Thais is beautiful and Kelvin ... I see them often. I don't see Elvis Lee because of circumstances that I will have to talk about later with him when he is ready to listen. I spend most of my time with my children."

Source: MEGA

Elvis mused, "The only ones who haven't seen Genesis Vittoria are Elvis Lee because of the circumstances and Elvis Francisco because of the university."

Elvis has come a long way as a father since the paternity drama of the 2010s.

The arrival of Genesis seemed to shift things for the star, who is focused on family, spirituality, and his music career these days. MDZ noted that he is a "totally different" father than he used to be.

Elvis shared, "Totally different. I am a totally different man than I was 20 years ago. I have a 26-year-old son. I am a grandfather! It's not that I was a bad father with my first child, because I'm not perfect yet, but because of my immaturity I understand that I could have done things differently, but I don't regret it, but now I've learned, I've matured and with my daughter I try not to make those same mistakes I made in the past."

Source: MEGA