Inside Kenny Loggins's Political Beliefs and What He Has Said Over the Years Kenny Loggins once said he just wants what's best for the U.S. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 21 2025, 12:25 p.m. ET

During and after the 2024 presidential election, singers, actors, and other celebrities made their feelings on the candidates clear. For many, a line was drawn in the sand, and those who opposed Donald Trump serving a second term made themselves heard. After he was sworn into office, his critics continued to come in the form of different celebrities. Now, people want to know where others stand, including Kenny Loggins.

Longtime fans are curious about Kenny Loggins's politics and what he believes when it comes to political and social issues. He hasn't said much over the years about his actual party affiliation. But what he has said speaks columns about what he does and doesn't believe when it comes to the American government and state of the country.

What are Kenny Loggins's political beliefs?

Kenny has never said explicitly if he is a Democrat, Republican, or something somewhere in between or outside of the main political parties. However, in 2012, he did speak out about the presidential election at the time. In a Facebook post he made following the result of the election, which saw Barack Obama win against Mitt Romney, Kenny spoke out in favor of the result.

"Once again, America has elected a president ready and willing to reach across the aisle to achieve the kind of intelligent compromise in the best interests of the American people," Kenny wrote at the time. "I pray that now that this election is over, we can all drop our political agendas in deference to what's best for America."

That doesn't necessarily mean Kenny is a Democrat or that he supports Democratic candidates across the board when it comes to politics. But he has never openly supported a Republican candidate that fans know of. While he has remained mostly impartial, it looks like he leans left rather than supportive of those in office like Donald Trump specifically.

Kenny Loggins addressed Trump's AI video for "Danger Zone."

In 2025, Kenny further proved that he isn't likely to support politics that align with Trump's when he addressed Trump's AI-generated video featuring Kenny's song "Danger Zone." The song, used in the movie Top Gun, is part of a video that shows Trump flying a fighter jet and dropping what looks like feces on people protesting in the October 2025 "No Kings" protests across the country.

🚨 OMG...the President of the United States just posted himself piloting a fighter jet with "KING TRUMP" on the side and dumping mud all over Harry Sisson and No Kings protestors



To the song "Danger Zone"



He is one of a kind😭 pic.twitter.com/j4ihSVEawS — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 19, 2025

After the video went viral, Kenny shared a statement with NPR in which he said the video features "an unauthorized use" of his version of the song and said that he was not asked for permission. He added that he would not have granted permission, had he been asked. Kenny shared another statement on Instagram where he shared his thoughts on politics.