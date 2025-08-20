A Mother and Daughter Were Arrested for Puerto Rican Teen Gabriela Pratts Rosario’s Murder Gabriela was just 16 years old when her life was tragically cut short. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 20 2025, 11:10 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@noticentrowapa

The Puerto Rican community spread the word about the tragic death of one of its own, Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario. During the early hours of Aug. 11, 2025, Pratts was killed in Aibonito, Puerto Rico.

Since the news of her death broke, police have arrested two suspects in the brutal stabbing. Here's everything we know regarding Pratts's case.

What happened to Gabriela Pratts Rosario?

On Aug. 11, Gabriela was involved in a fight that resulted in her untimely death. According to , the incident happened around 12:10 a.m. at the Roberto Colón Detour and the PR-14 intersection, in Aibonito, a town in the central region of the island. Police confirmed that Gabriela was out with her family and friends during Puerto Rico's traditional Summer Closing Ceremony the following day, Aug. 10.

When the event ended, a group stayed a little longer in the detour. Inspector Robert Ramos, director of the Bayamón Criminal Investigation Unit (CIC), told the outlet he recalled hearing an argument break out between Pratts and the group. "There was an argument," Ramos stated.

Ramos also stated that the argument turned physical. Gabriela's sister was involved in the physical altercation first, and Gabriela eventually jumped in to protect her from being "beaten" by several teenage girls. At one point during the fight, Gabriela and her sister's attackers pulled out knives and stabbed Gabriela eight times by the attackers. Univision reported that a male friend tried to diffuse the fight and protect her, hugging her as a shield. He was fortunately able to survive his stab wounds. Unfortunately, Gabriela died moments later.

The teen's mother also attempted to protect her daughter, but was held down by several of the attackers. She was forced to witness her daughter being attacked and ultimately succumbing to her injuries.

@djcachutv [AIBONITO] - Causa para arresto contra madre e hija por el asesinato de Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario en Aibonito. La jueza municipal Valerie Telles Telles determinó este martes causa para arresto contra una mujer y su hija menor de edad, señaladas como presuntas responsables del asesinato de la adolescente Gabriela Nicole Pratts Rosario, ocurrido la semana pasada en este municipio. Las acusadas fueron identificadas como Elvia Cabrera Rivera, de 40 años, y su hija Anthoneishka Avilés Cabrera, de 17 años, quien enfrentará el proceso judicial como adulta. La joven fue cubierta con un abrigo mientras era trasladada desde la comandancia de la Policía hasta el Tribunal de Primera Instancia de Aibonito. Ambas llegaron acompañadas por la abogada y exfiscal Zulmarie Alverio Ramos. Por su parte, el fiscal de distrito Ernesto Quezada Ojeda informó que, previo a la vista de causa para arresto (Regla 6), se presentarían cargos por asesinato en primer grado y violación a la Ley de Armas contra madre e hija. ♬ Crime Investigation - Wolfgang Woehrle

A mother and daughter were arrested for Gabriela Pratts Rosario's fatal stabbing.

Initially, there were no immediate arrests made for Gabriela's brutal attack. At the time, six people were identified as suspects, and four of them were said to be between 16 and 17 years old, though adults were also listed as being involved. On Tuesday, Aug. 19, 2025, The San Juan Daily Star reported that two suspects, Elvia Cabrera Rivera, 40, and her 17-year-old daughter, Anthonieshka Avilés Cabrera, were arrested for the stabbing.

A judge found probable cause for both Elvia and Anthonieshka to be arrested for the murder. The two are both being tried in court for first-degree murder and violating the Weapons Law under common and mutual agreement. During their arrest, bail was set for $1 million each.

Aibonito Prosecutor Ernesto Quesada Ojeda also stated in court that Gabriela was intentionally stabbed by the Riveras, and that the incident was "orchestrated" by them beforehand. Authorities revealed during a press conference that a hairbrush containing a knife found in the possession of Cabrera Rivera’s mother may have been the murder weapon used in the crime. As for why Gabriela was stabbed, several of her classmates stated in interviews that the attack was possibly over a boy.

@la.noticias.pr Noticia Entrevista: A solo días del asesinato de Gabriela Nicole Pratts, allegados acudieron al lugar donde le arrebataron la vida, en el desvío Roberto Colón de Aibonito. Sobre la brea, dejaron flores, globos y otros obsequios en su memoria ♬ sonido original - La Noticias Puerto Rico

While a trial could shed more light into Gabriela's killer's motive, Police Commissioner Joseph González stated the community's officials would do everything possible to ensure her case is brought to justice.