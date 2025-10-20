Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music

Brandy Issued an Apology to Her "Dear Fans" After She Walked off During a Chicago Concert

The show ended without Monica and Brandy's "The Boy is Mine" duet.

Chrissy Bobic - Author
By

Published Oct. 20 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET

Brandy Revealed Why She Walked Off Stage in Chicago
Source: Instagram/@brandy

'80s and '90s babies everywhere rejoiced when singers Brandy and Monica announced a joint tour, appropriately titled The Boy Is Mine Tour after their shared 1998 song "The Boy Is Mine." So when Brandy walked off stage in Chicago on Oct. 18, 2025, fans were left wondering what happened and why Brandy walked off so suddenly.

Article continues below advertisement

Technical issues got in the way of performing to the best of her abilities, but Brandy also dealt with some health problems prior to the show. She released a statement in her Instagram Stories after the concert, where she apologized to fans and thanked them for their continued support. She also shared more insight into why she unexpectedly left the show.

Brandy outside during rehearsals.
Source: Instagram/@brandy
Article continues below advertisement

Why did Brandy walk off stage in Chicago?

During Brandy and Monica's Chicago concert, Brandy performed for part of the show. However, per NBC 5 Chicago, there were some technical problems that led to Brandy leaving the stage unexpectedly. When she didn't return, fans were confused about what happened, especially since Monica finished out the concert on her own.

One concert goer posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the confusing turn of events. They wrote, "Brandy walked off stage and said sum like 'give me a sec y'all.' We never saw her again. Monica came out, monologued, sat, sang, and left. No bye, no nothing." They also wrote that the lights suddenly went on and the audience was instructed to leave.

Article continues below advertisement

After the unexpected ending to the concert, Brandy shared a statement in her Instagram Stories to explain what happened.

"Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers," she wrote. "I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance."

Article continues below advertisement

She added that, despite that, she tried to go on-stage and perform, but "it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production" because of technical issues. She also wrote that she sought medical attention after the show.

Brandy's Instagram statement about her Chicago concert.
Source: Instagram/@brandy
Article continues below advertisement

Brandy did not cancel her 'The Boy Is Mine Tour' with Monica.

Although Brandy had to leave her Chicago concert early and, by some fans' accounts on social media, the show was not the same, she did not cancel the rest of the tour. She ended her statement by informing fans she would be at the Oct. 19 show in Indianapolis. Of course, that didn't stop fans from sharing their complaints about what happened.

One fan even wrote on X following the concert, "I need a refund for the Brandy & Monica Chicago stop because wtf was that ending?"

Others wrote that they hope Brandy is alright, especially after she shared her health reasons for not returning to the stage. Let's just hope "The Boy Is Mine Tour" is not a once in a lifetime sort of thing.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Brandy Norwood's Daughter Is an Influencer and Owns Her Own Company

Brandy Skyrocketed to Fame With Shows Like 'Moesha' — Did She Ever Quit Acting?

Ray J Just Revealed His Best Friend — and It's His Sister Brandy

Latest Music News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.