Brandy Issued an Apology to Her "Dear Fans" After She Walked off During a Chicago Concert The show ended without Monica and Brandy's "The Boy is Mine" duet. By Chrissy Bobic Published Oct. 20 2025, 10:29 a.m. ET

'80s and '90s babies everywhere rejoiced when singers Brandy and Monica announced a joint tour, appropriately titled The Boy Is Mine Tour after their shared 1998 song "The Boy Is Mine." So when Brandy walked off stage in Chicago on Oct. 18, 2025, fans were left wondering what happened and why Brandy walked off so suddenly.

Technical issues got in the way of performing to the best of her abilities, but Brandy also dealt with some health problems prior to the show. She released a statement in her Instagram Stories after the concert, where she apologized to fans and thanked them for their continued support. She also shared more insight into why she unexpectedly left the show.

Why did Brandy walk off stage in Chicago?

During Brandy and Monica's Chicago concert, Brandy performed for part of the show. However, per NBC 5 Chicago, there were some technical problems that led to Brandy leaving the stage unexpectedly. When she didn't return, fans were confused about what happened, especially since Monica finished out the concert on her own.

One concert goer posted on X (formerly Twitter) about the confusing turn of events. They wrote, "Brandy walked off stage and said sum like 'give me a sec y'all.' We never saw her again. Monica came out, monologued, sat, sang, and left. No bye, no nothing." They also wrote that the lights suddenly went on and the audience was instructed to leave.

This was literally the last we saw of Brandy in Chicago. #theboyisminetour pic.twitter.com/CMv0e3xDHF — Mike (@LikeMike2Day) October 19, 2025

After the unexpected ending to the concert, Brandy shared a statement in her Instagram Stories to explain what happened. "Thank you all for the overwhelming love, support, and — most importantly — your prayers," she wrote. "I sincerely apologize for the abrupt end to last night's performance in Chicago. After weeks of nonstop rehearsals, last night I experienced dehydration and feelings of wanting to faint. Everyone involved agreed that prioritizing my well-being was of the utmost importance."

She added that, despite that, she tried to go on-stage and perform, but "it was impossible to fully connect sonically with the production" because of technical issues. She also wrote that she sought medical attention after the show.

Brandy did not cancel her 'The Boy Is Mine Tour' with Monica.

Although Brandy had to leave her Chicago concert early and, by some fans' accounts on social media, the show was not the same, she did not cancel the rest of the tour. She ended her statement by informing fans she would be at the Oct. 19 show in Indianapolis. Of course, that didn't stop fans from sharing their complaints about what happened.