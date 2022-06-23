What's the Prize on Season 17 of 'So You Think You Can Dance'? It's Not as Grand as Season 16's

Though there are several new and diverse dancing competition shows on TV — like Legendary and Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls — Fox's So You Think You Can Dance has stood the test of time, reinventing itself and keeping things fresh for a whopping 17 seasons.

The premise is simple: "Contestants compete in various dance styles to secure their place in the So You Think You Can Dance studio and to become "America's favorite dancer." And Season 17 — which premiered on May 18, 2022 — promises a "refreshed," "revived," and "reinvigorated" feel.