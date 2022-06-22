'Dancing With Myself' Centers on Viral Dance Routines — How Does It Work?
It's official — TikTok is taking over the world.
NBC's brand-new dance competition series, Dancing with Myself, takes inspiration from the infinite viral dance routines on social media. Each week, the show presents "a series of high-energy dance challenges," which happen to be arranged and demonstrated by the show's celebrity creators, Shakira, Nick Jonas, Liza Koshy, and host Camille Kostek.
Ahead of the show's fourth episode, we wanted to clear up any confusion that fans and potential viewers might have, especially regarding the competition series's format. So, stick around as we reveal how Dancing with Myself works!
How does 'Dancing with Myself' work?
At the start of each new episode, viewers meet 12 contestants competing for the $25,000 grand prize.
Throughout the night, they will go through six rounds of competition; every contestant dances to the same song, and when the time comes, the studio audience will vote for the most entertaining dancers, as well as who landed the moves best. By the end, the final two contestants must face off one-on-one to determine the winner.
We've broken down each round, courtesy of NBC. Check it out below!
Round 1 — All Eyes on You:
- Each contestant performs on their own. The audience selects eight winners, and the creators save two.
Round 2 — Freestyle Battle Round:
- The remaining 10 contestants go head-to-head in pairs of two for a freestyle battle. The audience then chooses a winner from each duo, and the creators save three.
Round 3 — The Dance Along:
- Eight dancers compete against each other in groups of four. The choreography will be presented by a special celebrity guest. The audience chooses one group to move on, and the creators will save two contestants.
Round 4 — Duo Collabs:
- Six competitors are split into three pairs and work together. The audience selects their winning pair, and the creators have the opportunity to save any two individual contestants.
Round 5 — The Shake-Up:
- The four remaining competitors all dance at the same time as they're faced with a different twist (or "Shake-Up") each episode. This could mean dancing with a prop or incorporating an iconic dance move into their routine. The audience then chooses their top two to move on to the sixth and final round.
Round 6 — Be the Creator:
- The final two contestants each perform a dance routine that they choreographed at home to the same song. Once they're finished, the audience votes for the winner.
Shakira says the show allows contestants to showcase their "true passion for dance."
During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Shakira told the titular host the show aims to "offer people from all walks of life and all ages a platform where they can showcase their talents but also their passion for dance."
"They don't have to be professionals. Most of them aren't," she added. "The idea with the show is just to offer an opportunity and access to people from everywhere to dance and to show their true passion for dance."
As for Nick Jonas, the 29-year-old spoke with NBC Insider and said, "The fun [of the show] is we're not looking for the most precise dancer. We're looking for the person with the biggest energy and best heart and best attitude."
Catch new episodes of Dancing With Myself on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. EST on NBC.