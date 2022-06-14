'Dancing with Myself' Features a Panel of A-List Celebrity Creators

TikTok creators only have a few seconds to grab users' attention as they scroll through their For You Pages, and the NBC series Dancing with Myself subscribes to that same idea.

On each episode of the show, which premiered on May 31, amateur dancers must quickly learn new routines and challenges before performing them in their own individual pods. During their pod performances, the competitors try to impress the live audience, who is voting for their favorites, and a panel of celebrity creators.