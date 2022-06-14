'Dancing with Myself' Features a Panel of A-List Celebrity Creators
TikTok creators only have a few seconds to grab users' attention as they scroll through their For You Pages, and the NBC series Dancing with Myself subscribes to that same idea.
On each episode of the show, which premiered on May 31, amateur dancers must quickly learn new routines and challenges before performing them in their own individual pods. During their pod performances, the competitors try to impress the live audience, who is voting for their favorites, and a panel of celebrity creators.
At the end of every episode, one dancer will be awarded a $25,000 prize and the title of "Best Dancer of the Night." Though the in-person viewers are the ones determining who the winner will be, the celebrity panelists offer guidance and words of encouragement throughout.
Who are the celebrity creators featured on Dancing with Myself? Plus, find out more about the host of the series, Camille Kostek.
1. Shakira
Her hips don't lie, and she also tells the truth when it comes to her critiques on Dancing with Myself. The "Wherever, Whenever" singer and Super Bowl LIV halftime show performer has long been known for her dance moves.
Shakira made headlines in June 2022 when she confirmed that she had broken up with her longtime partner (and the father of her two sons), Gerard Piqué.
In addition to appearing on the show as a celebrity creator, Shakira is also an Executive Producer on Dancing with Myself.
2. Nick Jonas
The solo artist and youngest Jonas Brothers member replaced retired NBA player and commentator Shaquille O'Neal on the panel about two months before Dancing with Myself premiered. According to a Deadline report, the show was delayed after there were "technical difficulties" due to the "elaborate stage design" during rehearsals.
Before he joined the dancing show as a celebrity coach, Nick notably worked as a coach on the NBC singing competition, The Voice.
3. Liza Koshy
Unlike the other two dance creators on the show, Liza rose to originally fame on the now-defunct video app, Vine. She later built up a channel on YouTube, which now has 17.4 million subscribers. In addition to her vlogging career and her comedy videos, Liza is known for acting in the likes of Freakish, Boo! A Madea Halloween and for her hosting work on Total Request Live and Double Dare.
Prior to securing a creator role on Dancing with Myself, Liza hosted the Quibi dance competition, Floored.
4. Camille Kostek (Host)
Camille isn't a celebrity creator on the show, but she is the host. The model and former cheerleader is the on-field host on the TBS edition of Wipeout.
The 30-year-old is a classically-trained dancer as well, and she's been in a relationship with Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski since 2015.
New episodes of Dancing with Myself air on Tuesdays at 10 p.m. ET on NBC. You can also stream the show on Peacock.