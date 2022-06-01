Camille Kostek Is Finally Ready to Get Engaged to Longtime Boyfriend Rob Gronkowski

As the host of NBC’s newest competition show, Dancing With Myself, swimsuit model Camille Kostek helps give dozens of talented dancers a chance to live out their dreams in front of viewers each week. But Camille is living out her own fairytale in her everyday life, both personally and professionally.

While managing a busy career and fabulous lifestyle, Camille enjoys sharing moments with her longtime boyfriend, Rob “Gronk” Gronkowski. However, the couple’s relationship began before Camille became famous. Here’s what to know about her dating life.