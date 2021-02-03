Christina Perri Mourns Pregnancy Loss — Plus, How the Family Is Healing

It takes a lot to open up after facing a loss. And while some people prefer to keep things private as their family focuses on picking up the pieces, singer Christina Perri is sharing how powerful the healing process can be.

Christina and her family lost their baby girl in late November 2020. While the loss has taken a toll on the family, the star is opening up about how they’re healing as one. With so much support from fans and loved ones alike, many people want to know what exactly happened to her baby. Here’s what we know.

Christina Perri just announced her baby was stillborn and I am trying not to cry w o w

"Some days we take three steps forward and some days we don't move," she wrote. "Love is guiding us. We keep facing the sun. We keep trying to be ok. We're doing all the therapies and healing things someone can do. We know this is a long road. The messages and love we still receive every single day keep carrying us through. Thank you."

She also admits that watching her daughter Carmella having to deal with this situation has been tough for her as well. When it comes to losing someone, children tend to struggle greatly. But young Carmella is taking her time to heal as well.

Christina Perri’s second daughter being stillborn definitely hurt me more than I thought. Sending so much love and light to you and your family @christinaperri 🥺

While the reality is still pretty hard for the family to deal with, fans have shown a great outpouring of support. And the fact that so many women deal with similar situations, the news was a crushing blow to many fans.

She detailed just how the family is moving forward. "We're healing. A tiny bit every day we take another step forward," Christina wrote in a recent post.

In an Instagram story, the singer shared just how the family is coping with the loss. The "Jar of Hearts" star posted an image of herself and husband Paul Costabile holding hands with their daughter, Carmella.

According to Today , Christina's baby girl was stillborn during the third trimester of her pregnancy. Two months after their loss, the family's primary goal is to focus on healing.

One of the most painful things for families to endure is a pregnancy loss. Whether it's dealing with a miscarriage, stillborn, sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), or another medical issue, it can all be too much to bare. And unfortunately, that is what Christina's family is currently going through.

This is not Christina's first pregnancy loss.

Dealing with one pregnancy loss is heartbreaking enough. And it turns out that this is not the first time Christina and her family have faced this situation.

Source: Getty Images

People reports that in January 2020, Christina suffered a miscarriage at 11 weeks. While the star didn't announce that she was pregnant, she wanted to be as open as she could about her story. “We were only one week away from sharing the news so I feel like it’s also important to share this news too," she shared via social media. "I want to continue to help change the story and stigma around miscarriage, secrecy, and shame."

“I am so sad but not ashamed," she continued. "I am ever reminded how amazing and powerful women are at making life and at healing. To all the mothers who have been here and who will be here, I see you and I love you. I am so sad but not discouraged. When the time feels right we will try again, but today, we mourn our little life lost.” And fans have felt her pain.

Christina Perri just lost her baby girl. This year has been extra hard for her. A miscarriage back in February and now a stillborn. My heart breaks for her. 💔 I wish I could do something for her. — elisa (@xdoreyou) November 25, 2020 Source: Twitter