What Happened to Singer Todd Snider? All About His Hospitalization and Arrest The incident occurred mere hours before he was scheduled to perform in South Salt Lake.

Celebrities make headlines for everything from the biggest moments in their lives to those they would like to forget, and the latest example is singer/songwriter Todd Snider.

Fans of the musician have questions after reports swirled that he was not only hospitalized but also arrested. So, let’s break down what exactly happened.

What happened to Todd Snider?

On Sunday, Nov. 2, Todd said that he was "the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel" and sought treatment at Salt Lake City’s Holy Cross Hospital, according to local CBS affiliate KUTV. The incident occurred mere hours before he was scheduled to perform in South Salt Lake.

Per reports, Todd became upset with hospital staff because he didn’t believe that he should be discharged, and as a result, started to verbally assault staff members despite being told to “not return” to the hospital.

The musician left the property, but returned a short time later, “and threatened to kick a staff member's a--,” according to the police affidavit. Todd was arrested and transported to the Salt Lake County Metro Jail. He was charged with “suspicion of criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor; threat of violence, a class B misdemeanor; and disorderly conduct, an infraction,” per KUTV.

The fallout from the incident has impacted Todd’s current tour.

Aimless Inc., Todd’s record label, released a statement following his hospital stay and subsequent arrest. "We are heartbroken to announce the cancellation of the High, Lonesome and Then Some 2025 Tour dates,” began the statement, which was posted on Instagram.

“Ahead of Todd Snider's show in Salt Lake City, Todd sustained severe injuries as the victim of a violent assault outside of his hotel. Todd will be unable to perform for an undetermined amount of time,” the message read.

“We deeply apologize for the cancellation and any inconvenience it causes,” the statement continued. “We appreciate your understanding as Todd receives needed medical treatment. We hope to have more information on new dates soon."

Todd recently opened about battling pain and darkness in his personal life and his new music.

Speaking with Rolling Stone in October 2025, Todd shared that his spinal stenosis condition, which he was diagnosed with in 2022, coupled with the loss of loved ones, has left him feeling sad and lost.

“It’s all heartache,” he said of the theme of his new music. “I wouldn’t say I’m better, and I don’t think I’m going to get better, but the last decade was hard in my personal life. In the last couple of years, it’s gotten harder, and I felt like the title. I sat out here by myself and had, like, a dark night of the soul.”

Discussing his now-canceled tour, Todd told the outlet that he hoped for it to be fun because it would likely be the last time he toured at this pace. “I told my team that I want this tour to be the funnest one. I at least want to do it one more time,” he said. After that, I may just have to do one show at a time, but that’s been coming for a while.”