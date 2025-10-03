Morgan Wallen Fans Are Shocked By His Arrest — What Did He Do? "I ain't done nothing wrong." By Niko Mann Published Oct. 3 2025, 12:11 p.m. ET Source: Mega

New video footage captured the moments that led to country singer Morgan Wallen being arrested in Nashville, Tenn., on April 7, 2024. The "Last Night" singer was arrested after an incident in a local bar.

Article continues below advertisement

According to WSMV News, the newly released video footage shows the singer trying to talk the authorities out of arresting him, as well as the officers from the Metro Nashville Police Department escorting the "Chasin' You" singer at Eric Church’s Chief’s bar. So, why did Morgan Wallen get arrested?

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Why did Morgan Wallen get arrested?

Morgan Wallen was arrested for throwing a chair off the roof of Eric Church’s Chief’s bar. The "Lies Lies Lies" singer claimed that he didn't throw the chair, which was thrown as police officers were standing on the sidewalk outside the bar, six stories below. “We’ve tried to cause no problems, man,” said the singer. “I don’t know what they’re, I don’t know why.”

His bodyguard shouted at the officers, "You don’t see anyone throw anything! You don’t have witnesses! You are accusing!” Morgan even called the bar's owner, "Homeboy" singer Eric Church, on his cell phone and gave it to one of the police officers, hoping that he could be detained privately. He told Eric that the police were "trying to take me to jail outside of your f--kin' bar. ... they won't let me leave." Despite his efforts, Morgan was handcuffed and arrested outside the establishment.

Article continues below advertisement

"No, it's not really something we can do," said one officer. "Law enforcement has to enforce the laws. Figure out what happened. We've got a supervisor coming to the scene. Gotta treat it like we would with anybody else." As he was being arrested and placed in the police vehicle, the "Ain't That Some" singer said, "I ain't done nothing wrong," per NBC News.

Article continues below advertisement

While in the police vehicle on his way to jail, the country singer's song with Thomas Rhett was on the radio, prompting Morgan to exclaim to the officers, "Oh, s--t — this is me and Thomas Rhett! Turn it up!” "That’s me and TR! That’s me right there,” he said again before singing along. "TR is one of the best dudes in the world. He would definitely not be getting arrested."

Another video of the singer went viral back in 2021 when Morgan was captured saying the n-word, according to TMZ. The singer was with a group of drunken friends outside his Nashville home, and the footage was from a neighbor's Ring camera. "Take care of this "p---y-a-- motherf--ker. Take care of this p----y-a-- [n-word]."

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan later apologized for his verbiage. "I’m embarrassed and sorry," he claimed. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."