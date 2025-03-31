Is Country Star Morgan Wallen Christian? All the Details About His Faith Morgan Wallen initially came to national attention as a contestant on the long-running popular singing competition series, ‘The Voice.’ By Danielle Jennings Published March 31 2025, 12:40 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Country star Morgan Wallen is no stranger to making headlines, as he has been the source of news and controversy due to his behavior throughout the years — leading fans to be increasingly curious about every aspect of his life, including his religious beliefs.

Morgan initially came to national attention as a contestant on the long-running popular singing competition series, The Voice. After finding success after the show, he has made just as many headlines for her controversial behavior as he has his music.

Is Morgan Wallen a Christian?

Morgan is the son of former Baptist preacher, Tommy Wallen, and grew up in the church in his hometown of Tennessee, according to StylesRant.

Following his early years of singing in his father’s church, Morgan has also used his faith as a major source of inspiration for his professional musical career, specifically his song, “Don’t Think Jesus,” which was released in April 2022.

Morgan appeared on ‘SNL,’ abruptly left, and followed his exit with a religious message.

On Saturday, March 29, Morgan shocked fans of Saturday Night Live when he went against the show’s long-standing tradition of remaining on stage at the end of the closing credits. Instead, he walked off the stage withoua t word or acknowledgement to the cast.

Shortly after his abrupt departure from the show, Morgan took to his Instagram Stories and posted the message, “Get me to God’s country.” There has not been any explanation from Morgan about why he decided to leave the show, as speculation increases that he attempted to make a political statement with his actions.

Morgan has previous controversial history with ‘SNL.’

In October 2020, Morgan was immediately canceled as a musical guest on the show after he was seen ignoring CDC guidelines regarding the COVID-19 pandemic while out partying maskless at bars and kissing others as he celebrated a University of Alabama football game, according to PEOPLE.

Morgan apologized for his actions at the time. "I'm not positive for COVID, but my actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted, and that have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams," he said, per PEOPLE.

"I respect the show's decision because I know that I put them in jeopardy. I take ownership for this. I'd like to apologize to SNL, to my fans, to my team, for bringing me these opportunities and I let 'em down. You know, I think I've lost myself a little bit. I've tried to find joy in the wrong places, and I don't know, it's left me with less joy," Morgan said. "So I'm gonna go try to work on that. I'm gonna take a step back from the spotlight for a little while and go work on myself."

After being disinvited, Morgan returned to ‘SNL’ shortly after.

Two months later, in December 2020, he was invited back to perform on the show and made fun of previously being disinvited in a sketch with host Jason Bateman.