Morgan Wallen's Decision to Walk off 'SNL' Has Many Questioning Why He Was There in the First Place

Few musicians have a more checkered history with Saturday Night Live than Morgan Wallen. The country star first caused controversy in 2020 when he violated the show's COVID protocols by partying before his appearance.

Now, five years later, it seems that Morgan was intent on keeping that controversial streak alive. After a normal appearance on the show, Morgan decided to walk off the stage during the closing credits instead of sticking around to gladhand with the cast and celebrate. Now, many want to know why he decided to make that move.

Why did Morgan Wallen walk off 'SNL'?

During the closing credits, fellow guest Mikey Madison offered the customary thanks to the cast and to Morgan for sharing the experience with her. Mikey then gave Morgan a hug, and Morgan appeared to whisper something in the actor's ear before walking off the front of the stage and past a camera. Shortly thereafter, he posted a picture of his private jet on his Instagram Stories, along with the caption "Get me to God's country."

It seems, then, that Morgan was tired of hanging out with the godless heathens at SNL, or at least that's what he wanted his fans to think. He hasn't offered any further explanation for his move, but the likeliest explanation is that he wanted to make a small political statement by leaving the show a few seconds early. If he really hated being on the show, though, he likely wouldn't have returned after five years.

Instead, Morgan fulfilled his normal duties as the show's musical guest and then offered a small gesture of defiance that seemed designed to appeal to the more conservative members of his fanbase. The move also generated plenty of headlines, which may have been helpful for the country singer as well. Basically, Morgan was able to get the publicity both of being on the show and of leaving in a huff, showing that he both wanted to be on the show and thought himself a little bit above it.

Thank you, Mikey Madison and @MorganWallen! Goodnight! pic.twitter.com/FDlInhhHqb — Saturday Night Live - SNL (@nbcsnl) March 30, 2025 Source: Twitter/@nbcsnl

What did Morgan Wallen say at the end of 'SNL'?

While we have his Instagram post, which reinforces the notion that he was excited to take his private jet back to "God's country," we don't know what he may have whispered to Mikey at the end of the episode. Perhaps it was some sort of apology for his decision to leave the show early and take the spotlight away from her during the final moments of the episode.

Mikey has not offered any statement about Morgan's comments, and it seems like the kind of thing that she would be wise to simply let fall by the wayside. The move may have been dramatic in the moment, but it didn't ultimately make very much of a difference or have a huge impact on the show.