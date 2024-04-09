Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Does Morgan Wallen Kids Have Kids? Meet His Adorable Son, Indigo Wilder Morgan Wallen has made several hit country love songs, but nothing hits quite as deep as the meaning behind "Dying Man." By Alizabeth Swain Apr. 9 2024, Published 4:33 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@morganwallen

Country music sensation Morgan Wallen, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, has not only captured the hearts of fans worldwide but also embarked on a deeply personal journey — fatherhood. Morgan's kid has impacted every aspect of the country superstar's life, from the way he planned his own future down to the songs he writes.

Who are Morgan Wallen's kids?

Morgan's journey into fatherhood began with the birth of his son, Indigo Wilder, on July 10, 2020. The arrival of their son came one year after KT Smith and Morgan split up in 2019, according to US Magazine. After the arrival of Indigo, affectionately nicknamed "Indie," Morgan took to Instagram to write about how his son changed him.

"Little Wilder, I’m a changed man. Since you came into the world Friday, I see mine differently now. It’s not just me anymore, and I’m glad it’s not. This year has been the hardest of my life in so many ways, but that’s not what I will remember it by," Morgan wrote. "I promise I’ll always protect you, and do my best to be an example of a good, godly man just like my daddy was for me."

Morgan has even shared about his close bond with his son in his music, including the song he released in 2023 titled "Dying Man." In an interview Morgan did with Country Countdown USA, he shared "Maybe I thought that I might die sooner than later. And then once my son came into the world, I felt like I had a whole new reason to live and to stick around. And this song is talking about a woman, but for me, it’s more to my son than it is to a woman."

Why was Morgan Wallen's son in the hospital?

As Morgan is open about the joys of fatherhood, there have also been hardships that the family has faced. On June 18, 2023, Indigo was rushed to the hospital after KT's Great Pyrenees rescue dog, named Legend, bit Indigo on the face.

According to In Touch Weekly, KT shared on her Instagram Stories, stating "Yesterday, he bit Indigo in the face, and [Indigo] had to have stitches, and we spent yesterday morning at the emergency room." In a later update captured by US Magazine, KT shared "Indigo is OK. His scar will be [minimal]. He did have stitches, but he’ll be OK." After this scary accident, Indigo's mom said that she plans on re-homing the pup, as she doesn't believe in putting the rescue dog down.