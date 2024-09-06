Home > Entertainment > Celebrity Jason Bateman's Net Worth Is Higher Than the Ozarks Actor Jason Bateman has a reputation as one of Hollywood’s most wealthy and “fashionable” stars, so we explore his net worth. By Jamie Lerner Published Sept. 6 2024, 9:01 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every time we flick Arrested Development on, we’re transported back to a time when Jason Bateman was the guy. He’s been in a ton of different projects, from Ozark to Juno to Horrible Bosses. As one of Hollywood’s most underrated A-listers, Jason’s net worth is an impressive one, even in comparison to his peers.

Throughout the years, Jason has also expanded to directing and producing behind-the-scenes, in addition to other side projects. So what is Jason Bateman’s net worth?

Jason Bateman has a net worth of approximately $50 million.

According to CelebrityNetWorth, Jason’s net worth is about $50 million because of both his longevity and prolificity. He started as a young star in the 1980s on Silver Spoons before starring in The Hogan Family. These two starter roles led him to become a film and television star, most well-known for starring as Michael Bluth in the alternative comedy Arrested Development.

With Emmy nominations under his belt, Jason joined some of the biggest film franchises with Horrible Bosses and Zootopia. Later in his career, he directed, produced, and starred in Ozark, which won Jason an Emmy award. While most of Jason’s income has come from acting, directing, and producing, he is building up a bit of a real estate portfolio.

Jason Bateman Actor, director Net worth: $50 Million Jason Bateman is an actor and director known most for starring in Arrested Development and Netflix's Ozark. Birth Name: Jason Kent Bateman Birth Date: Jan. 14, 1969 Birth Place: Rye, N.Y. Mother: Victoria Elizabeth Father: Kent Bateman Married: Amanda Anka Children: Francesca Nora (b. 2006), Maple Sylvie (b. 2012)

In 2013, Jason and his wife, Amanda Anka (whose father is singer-songwriter Paul Anka), bought a $3 million Beverly Hills home. They later bought the home next door for $2 million and did a major renovation, so it is a bit of an investment.

In addition to acting, Jason is an experienced racecar driver. In 1987, he won the celebrity part of the Long Beach Grand Prix, and once Jason was in his 20s, he admitted he struggled with addiction. "I'd worked so hard that by the time I was 20, I wanted to play hard,” he said to Us Weekly. “And I did that really well ... it was like Risky Business for 10 years."

But once he fell into adulthood and married Amanda in 2001, Jason started to settle down with his wife and children. Jason’s daughters, Francesca Nora and Maple Sylvie, were born in 2006 and 2012, respectively. Little is known about them as Jason and Amanda keep their personal lives out of the spotlight.