Justine Bateman Has Been Married to Husband Mark Fluent Since 2001 By Anna Garrison Apr. 3 2023, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

Although actress Justine Bateman is likely most recognizable for her work on Family Ties, she's also appeared in several other high-profile television shows, sometimes alongside her brother, actor Jason Bateman. Justine's work on Desperate Housewives, Arrested Development, Psych, and Californication has generated interest in her personal life.

Lately, Justine has been in the spotlight for speaking about aging and about her life as an actress, leading to more curiosity from fans. Who is Justine Bateman's husband? And how many kids does she have? Here's what to know.

Source: Getty Images

Who is Justine Bateman's husband, Mark Fluent?

Before Justine Bateman married her now-husband, Mark Fluent, in 2001, she had several relationships with fellow actors. Justine reportedly dated the likes of Leif Garrett, Richard Dean Anderson, Scott McGinnis, Robert J. Anderson, and Billy Idol. However, since 2001, she's been happily married to Mark, who, according to Connect Conferences, is a "managing director and head of western U.S. real estate for Deutsche Bank."

How many kids does Justine Bateman have?

Justine and Mark share two children: Gianetta Fluent and Duke Fluent. Like many celebrity parents, Justine prefers to keep her children out of the spotlight, preferring to post about other things on her social media pages. In addition to being a dedicated mother, Justine also enrolled at UCLA in 2013 and graduated with a degree in computer science and digital media management in 2016.

Source: Getty Images Justine and daughter Gianetta in 2014

Not only is she an actress, but throughout the years, Justine pursued other paths in the entertainment industry. She wrote two books: Fame: The Hijacking of Reality (which she started writing her sophomore year of college, as she told LA Magazine) and Face: One Square Foot of Skin. Justine is also a screenwriter and director and even wrote her feature film directorial debut, Violet, in 2021.