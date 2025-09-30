Keith Urban Has Rocked the Same Look and Hairstyle for Decades — Does He Wear a Wig? Keith's hair seemed to thin before suddenly re-emerging as thick and lush as ever. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 30 2025, 12:53 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

There was a time in the late 1990s and early 2000s when you couldn't turn on the radio without hearing a song by country pop artist Keith Urban. His smooth voice dominated the airwaves with hits like "Where the Blacktop Ends," "You'll Think of Me," "Tonight I Wanna Cry," "Wild Hearts," "Days Go By," and many more. He also donned a fairly contemporary style, with a clean-shaven face and an iconic '90s surfer hairstyle.

Since then, his look hasn't changed much. Or at all, really. Keith is no longer the early-30s heartthrob he was when he first hit the big time, yet his hair looks just as luxe. So, does he wear a wig to keep up appearances? Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Does Keith Urban wear a wig?

Keith's hair looks almost like it was magically transported from the mid-1990s to 2025. With that sun kissed dirty blonde color and shaggy faux mullet that was so omnipresent in the surfer style of the decade, his hairdo is a testament to a time when fashion was punk-forward and people defined themselves by groups such as "skater," "goth," "jock," "surfer," or "girly." And his hair really hasn't changed.

There was a time in the early 2020s when it looked like Keith was losing his hair, only for it to reappear, as thick and lustrous as ever. So, does he have the key to avoiding hair loss at 57 years old, and he's managed to dodge the effects of time? Not exactly, according to some reports online.

OK! Magazine reports that while Keith still has a significant portion of his original hair, the outlet claims he uses hairpieces to hide hair loss in some areas. They claim an insider suggested he uses wigs and hair pieces to quash rumors that he's losing his hair mojo. So, while we don't have official confirmation, and it's just a rumor, there does seem to be some merit to the idea that he uses some form of hair supplementary devices to keep his hair looking lush.

Source: MEGA

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman announce surprise divorce in 2025, and fans are heartbroken.

Unfortunately for Keith, only one kind of headline would be big enough to distract from rumors of his hair loss, and that one headline came to be in September 2025. Keith and his wife of 19 years, famed actor Nicole Kidman, announced their divorce to stunned fans.

The announcement shocked fans, sending many to social media to air out their dismay. On a TikTok video sharing the news, one user wrote, "Omg I'm shocked I thought they were endgame." One user wrote, "Sad. It’s always a big red flag to me when they are super lovey-dovey in public."

And another stunned fan wrote, "I don’t get how relationships don’t work at that age. That scares me." In general, people seem to believe that if this rock-solid couple couldn't make it, everyone else is doomed.

Source: MEGA