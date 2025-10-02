Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Music > Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' Appears to Have Leaked Online a Day Early

The album has fans feeling all kinds of emotions.

By

Published Oct. 2 2025, 4:04 p.m. ET

Did Taylor Swift's 'Life of a Showgirl' Leak?
Source: Mega

As is the case with every Taylor Swift album, fans have been hotly anticipating The Life of a Showgirl since the moment it was announced. The album, which is set to be released on Oct. 3, has been the subject of rampant speculation among fans as to what it would be about and whether it would have a defining tone or theme.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, some fans have gotten the chance to hear songs early, albeit in low fidelity. The album appears to have leaked online just a day ahead of schedule. Here's what we know about how that happened.

Taylor Swift at the 2023 VMAs.
Source: Mega
Article continues below advertisement

How did Taylor Swift's 'The Life of a Showgirl' leak online a day early?

Although it seems like the tracks have leaked, no one is sure exactly how it happened. One rumor posted on Bluesky suggests that someone in Michigan got the album early without fully understanding what it was, and decided to sell it.

"A guy in Michigan got a fluke preorder and put it up for sale on Facebook for $25," Dave Moore wrote on the social media app.

"A nearby Swiftie bought it but didn't own a CD player, so she got one from Walmart, then realized you can't burn files to a computer this way so is just playing them in a Discord voice channel for thousands of people," he continued.

Whether that's true or not is difficult to say, but the audio recordings that have been circulating suggest that the leaker simply recorded the songs after playing them through a speaker.

Article continues below advertisement

What are people saying about the album?

Although it hasn't been officially released or reviewed yet, fans don't seem to be super thrilled with the album itself.

"Her writing has unfortunately gotten worse over the years. Everyone always says one of her worst lyrics is 'with no one around to tweet it' from the leakes[sic], but that's entirely how she writes now. Very hamfisted and ineloquent compared to the significantly tighter stuff earlier in her career," one person wrote on Reddit.

Source: X/@chartdata
Article continues below advertisement

"I’m just going to say that I used to go to Taylor for her lyrics. This album has some of the clunkiest and cringiest lines she has written to date, trying to match the way Travis speaks and it’s terrible. Yes, she’s always been cringe at heart and I’ve loved some of those moments, but this is another level," another added.

There were some people who enjoyed the album, though.

"wtf I’m on track 2 and I’m loving it what are people talking about," one person wrote.

Of course, all this is contingent on the fact that the album itself is not officially out yet, and people are listening to fairly low-fidelity recordings of particular songs.

We'll see whether this reaction holds up when the album officially releases. Until then, Swifties will have to decide whether they want to listen to the leaks or get upset about them, and also what they think about her music itself.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Movie Release Party Tickets Make Millions in Pre-Sales

Taylor Swift's Stalker Goes Missing, Forcing Star to Beef up Security

Why Did Taylor Swift and Actor Joe Alwyn Break Up? Inside the Unraveling of Their Relationship

Latest Taylor Swift News and Updates

    About Distractify

    About UsPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCASitemap

    Connect with Distractify

    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to InstagramContact us by Email

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2025 Engrost, Inc. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.