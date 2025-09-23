Taylor Swift's Stalker Goes Missing, Forcing Star to Beef up Security Wagner is in the wind, meaning Taylor's attempts to stop the alleged stalking are in jeopardy. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 23 2025, 1:10 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @jasonwagnerswift3, MEGA

Being famous can come with a lot of perks. Not only are you more likely to be wealthy, but you're more likely to enjoy the privileges and perks that come with that wealth. Of course, there are some downsides too. Such as overzealous fans. And stalkers.

Article continues below advertisement

Pop superstar Taylor Swift has dealt with more than her fair share of obsessive fans, but there's one who tops them all. His name is Brian Jason Wagner, and he's forced Taylor to take him to court to try to stop the alleged relentless stalking. But there's one problem: no one knows where he is. Wagner has gone missing even as Taylor tries to take him to court, and now, she's having to beef up her security as a result. Here's what we know.

Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift's stalker frightens fans by going missing.

According to the Daily Mail, Taylor Swift already has a temporary restraining order against Wagner, which they cite as being "based on unlawful violence, a credible threat of violence, or stalking." A hearing was set for September 22nd, according to the outlet. However, when they reached out to Wagner to inform him of the upcoming hearing, he was nowhere to be found.

Taylor has reportedly hired a private investigator to try and track Wagner down, but so far there has been no sign of him. Daily Mail reports that on September 15th, she even contacted him via a telephone number which he had used to contact her in the past, hoping to inform him of the hearing date. That was also unsuccessful.

Article continues below advertisement

In recent months, Taylor has seemed to step up her security measures including using what seemed to be a bulletproof partition that protected her after she snuck backstage at a game to visit her fiancé, Travis Kelce. Now, with Wagner in the wind, it seems like Taylor is going to have to be looking over her shoulder until they can find him.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about Taylor's stalker, Brian Jason Wagner.

What do we know about Brian Jason Wagner, the man who allegedly seems hell-bent on stalking Taylor? Precious little. He has social media, including an Instagram, but his posts are sparing.

In one post on social media, he shows a picture of his keys which seems innocuous enough, but in the comments of that post fans have reacted, feeling as though it was a disturbing suggestion that he was on his way to find Taylor. In another, Wagner posted a poem. That poem? Taylor Swift's own words. The last line of which reads, "and in the death of her reputation, she felt truly alive."

Article continues below advertisement

In one seemingly nonsensical post, Wagner showed an image of a Netspend card with his address, captioning the image, "Taylor Swift my beautiful wife I love you with all my heart and I trust you. You are the only one in my life forever I swear."