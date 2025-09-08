Here's How Many VMA Awards Taylor Swift Won in 2025 The star behind "The Tortured Poets Department" missed the ceremony, leaving her fans puzzled due to her absence. By Diego Peralta Published Sept. 8 2025, 10:57 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every year, the MTV Video Music Awards highlight the talent of major artists from across the industry. The ceremony focuses on the best albums, music videos, live performances, and more delivered by the biggest names in music, showcasing the effort it took for these artists to please their fans. 2025 wasn't an exception. Artists such as Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin brought the best they had to offer to the stage.

There's no denying that Taylor Swift quickly became one of the biggest singers of the decade. Thanks to the Eras Tour and the launch of several records, the performer's popularity grew exponentially. Taylor was nominated in the Artist of the Year category during the 2025 edition of the VMAs. How many MTV VMAs did Taylor win in 2025? Here's what we know about how the pop icon walked away from the ceremony hosted in New York City.

Source: MEGA

How many MTV VMAs did Taylor Swift win in 2025?

According to ABC, Taylor Swift didn't win any VMAs in 2025. There are plenty of factors to take into consideration when understanding why the artist behind "The Tortured Poets Department" went home empty-handed. First of all, Taylor didn't release an album in the range in which the nominees are selected. Launching new music in that time frame would have allowed MTV's attention to be focused on the singer.

Taylor was nominated for Artist of the Year because, despite the fact that she didn't release an album that could be eligible for the awards, her impact on the industry was palpable. The artist shocked the world when she announced that she got engaged to Travis Kelce, the NFL player she had been dating for a couple of years. Taylor also generated headlines when she announced the title and release date of her highly anticipated album, "The Life of a Showgirl."

Why didn't Taylor attend the 2025 VMAs ceremony?

Taylor's fans noticed that she was nowhere to be seen during the 2025 VMAs ceremony, despite the fact that she was nominated in the Artist of the Year category. According to Cosmopolitan, there wasn't an official reason as to why the artist was absent from the show. It had been speculated that Taylor could have joined Travis during the Chiefs game that took place in Brazil over the course of that weekend. However, the pop star wasn't seen during the the NFL encounter, either.

When the 2025 VMAs took place, Taylor was busy preparing to launch "The Life of a Showgirl." After the melancholic style of "The Tortured Poets Department," the global star came up with a visual concept full of colors and eye-catching outfits.