We Know a Lot About Taylor Swift's Former Flames — Has Travis Kelce Ever Been Engaged? Taylor was rumored to be engaged to ex Joe Alwyn before their split in 2023.

Thanks to Taylor Swift's expansive catalogue of songs about her ex-boyfriends, we know a lot about the singer's relationship history. Actually, fans know some things, and they spend an alarming amount of time trying to suss out the rest. That's how you grow a fan base as impressive as Taylor's. Always leave 'em wanting more.

Speaking of being curious, the person in her relationship we don't know as much about is Travis Kelce. Despite the fact that he hosts a podcast with his brother, on which Taylor appeared two weeks before revealing they were engaged, Travis hasn't offered up too much about his personal life. We know this is Taylor's first engagement, but is it Travis's as well? Here's what we know.

Has Travis Kelce been engaged before?

Travis's engagement to Taylor is a first for him, though the wide receiver was previously in a long-term relationship with sports journalist and media personality Kayla Nicole. The two dated on and off for five years before finally ending things in May 2022. When Travis and Taylor started dating the following year, Kayla said things got really hard for her.

In October 2024, Kayla appeared on Angel Reese's Unapologetically Angel podcast, where she opened up about the way Swifties have treated her since the singer started dating her ex. "I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me; it does," revealed Kayla. The influencer referenced a recent social media post that was filled with comments from people debating about how she is worthless and was never going to have a career.

When asked by Angel why she believes Swifties came after her, Kayle was very kind in her response. "It has nothing to do with me," she said. "I think there is something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people."

Travis Kelce once tried to find love on a reality dating show.

Some people might not be aware of the fact that a small part of Travis's lore includes a single season on a reality television dating show. In 2016, Catching Kelce tried to help the then 27-year-old find love as 50 women competed for his attention. He ended up choosing Maya Benberry, who Travis described as overconfident to the point of being arrogant. Is that a compliment?

The couple split up a few months after the show ended, and by 2017, Travis was dating Kayla. Although Maya and Travis hadn't been a couple for six years when he started dating Travis, his reality show ex still had something to say about her time with the football player. In September 2023, Maya doubled down on her cheating accusations, telling the Daily Mail, "Once a cheater, always a cheater.