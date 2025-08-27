Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift Have Already Been Engaged for a Few Weeks We have Ed Kelce to thank for all the details. By Joseph Allen Published Aug. 27 2025, 9:51 a.m. ET Source: Mega

After several years of dating and almost as much time speculating, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have officially announced their engagement. The couple broke the news with an Instagram post in which Travis was on one knee and the two of them were in a garden filled with flowers.

Article continues below advertisement

Following the news that they were engaged, many naturally wondered when the engagement happened and how long the two of them had been keeping the secret. Here's what we know about the date they actually got engaged.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

What day did Taylor Swift actually get engaged?

During an interview with ABC News 5 Cleveland, Ed explained that the proposal took place less than two weeks before Aug. 26, when the couple shared the news with the public. "Travis actually did the proposal maybe two weeks—not quite two weeks ago," he explained. Later in the interview, though, Ed shared that close family members received FaceTime calls sharing the news, and that his call came in on Aug. 10, which is a little more than two weeks before they announced it.

Aug. 10 was also three days before the episode of New Heights where Taylor announced her new album's release date, so it seems possible that Travis proposed around the time the episode was filmed. So, August 10 seems like the day they got engaged, even if we only know that because of what Travis's dad is telling local news stations.

Article continues below advertisement

Where did Travis propose to Taylor? He created a garden at his home.

Ed added that Travis had considered putting the proposal off because he wanted “to make some grand thing, to make it a big special event.” Ed shared that Taylor's father, Scott, didn't think an enormous gesture was necessary. “You know, you could do it on the side of the road, do it any place that makes it a special event," he said. Instead, Travis elected to propose to Taylor at his home in Lee's Summit, Mo.

Article continues below advertisement

Ed did add that Travis "made a nice little floral garden around a gazebo" specifically for the proposal, so it's not like he just pulled over and popped the question. "He got her out there, they were about to go out to dinner, and he said, ‘Let's go out and have a glass of wine,'" Travis's dad explained. “They got out there, and that's when he asked her, and it was beautiful."

“As soon as I saw the FaceTime, I saw it was Travis,” he explained, “and then I saw Taylor there with him, I knew what they were going to say, and they let us know." He also said that he already feels like Taylor is part of the family, explaining that they had a big family dinner on Aug. 24 to celebrate the engagement.