Taylor Swift Refused To “Balance” Kids and Her Career Before She Met Travis Kelce

The world became a little brighter when Taylor Swift, who built her career singing about finding her true love, announced that she and Travis Kelce were on the road to matrimony. The couple shared the good news with their millions of followers in a joint Instagram post. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," Travis and Taylor's post read.

Since confirming their plans to walk down the aisle, many of Taylor's fans who've listened to her discuss the ups and downs of her love life through her music were elated to see her finally get her happy ending. However, some may wonder if that ending includes one or five baby Kelces. So, does Taylor want kids? Does Travis? Here's what to know.

Does Taylor Swift want to have kids?

Throughout her career, Taylor has long expressed her desire to have children. However, the multi-Grammy-winning artist hasn't been shy about her desire to achieve her goals before having children. According to Hello! Magazine, the "End Game" singer told MTV she didn't mind following in her mother, Andrea Swift's, footsteps of having kids when she's accomplished some of her goals in her younger years.

"Oh, well, kids, yes! Later in life, definitely," Taylor explained to the outlet in 2010. "I'd love to get to a place where I could do what my mom did." The "Trouble" songstress added she would revisit the conversation once she's older, as she was only 20 during her interview with MTV. Taylor, who turned 35 in December 2024, said she would have to rethink having kids after 30 due to her career.

"Let's say I'm 30 and still touring: I wouldn't want to have a family, because I couldn't balance it," Taylor admitted. "But I really have no idea about the future. It's so unexpected. Trust me!" The pop star likely didn't realize then that she would go on to be one of the most successful — and richest — singers on the planet. Now, she can more than afford the "minimum four" children she predicted she would have in a 2012 interview with Marie Claire.

Source: Mega

Does Travis Kelce want kids?

Like his fiancée, Travis has expressed a desire to have children in the future. Several weeks before he proposed to Taylor, a source told Us Weekly that she and the Kansas City Chiefs player were "on the same page" regarding having a family of their own one day. The insider stated that kids were one of the many topics they discussed the summer before their engagement.

"This time together solidified Taylor knowing that she wants to be with Travis forever,” the insider dished. "The first source adds that Swift and Kelce are “on the same page” when it comes to settling down. “They want to be married and have kids in the future,” notes the source. “They’re both genuinely ready for that chapter.”

