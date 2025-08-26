Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Engagement Garners Several Celebrity Reactions The couple shared the announcement on Instagram Aug. 26. By Niko Mann Published Aug. 26 2025, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Hold on to your hats, because Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce just announced their engagement! That's right, the super couple is hitched, and they announced the impending nuptials on Instagram on Aug. 26, 2025.

Taylor and Travis shared the engagement news in a shared post on the social media platform, and the post was captioned, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." The post was shared with several pictures of the couple with a flower garden as a backdrop, including one with Travis kneeling down on one knee (awww!). Other pictures include the couple embracing, and there's also a close-up picture of Taylor's new rock (yes, it's big).

Tayor Swift's engagement to Travis Kelce receives celebrity reactions on social media.

Several of the couple's celebrity friends congratulated the happy couple on their engagement news. According to US Magazine, the NFL star's teammate, Patrick Mahomes, and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, were among some of the first celebrity reactions to the happy news. Brittany reportedly shared the announcement in her Instagram Stories with the caption, "Two of the most genuine people meet and fall in love. Just so happy for these two." Patrick also shared the post with three red heart emojis.

WNBA star Caitlin Clark also congratulated the happy couple in her Instagram Stories. The Indiana Fever baller shared the couple's announcement along with Taylor's song, "So High School." The song is thought by Taylor's fans to be about Travis. Alyssa Milano also congratulated the engaged superstars on Instagram and wrote, "Gave me goosebumps." The NFL also congratulated Travis and the pop star with a post on X. The post included a picture of the couple embracing on the football field.

Today is a fairytale ❤️💍



Congrats to Travis and Taylor—we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family! pic.twitter.com/ZnU6OHWRJU — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 26, 2025

"Today is a fairytale," read the post. "Congrats to Travis and Taylor — we're excited to have you as a permanent member of the Chiefs Kingdom family!" Another post by the NFL included a picture of the couple's engagement from Instagram with the caption, "Congratulations to Travis and Taylor."

Tennis superstar and Swiftie Iga Swiatek said she was "happy" for Taylor when asked about the engagement at the 2025 U.S. Open. "I’m so happy for her, oh my God," said the Polish athlete. "She deserves the best.”

Before my fellow colleagues ask about it in her #usopen presser (one @DKTNNS for example), Iga Swiatek was asked by @ChrisMcKendry her reaction to music favorite Taylor Swift getting engaged.



“Oh my God, I’m so happy for her.”

🎥 @TWDTV1 pic.twitter.com/oV0nEHoK9x — Andrew Jerell Jones, Luke 1:37 (BlueSky too now) (@sluggahjells) August 26, 2025

Travis and Taylor began dating in 2023, per Cosmopolitan. Travis revealed on his podcast, New Heights, that he'd gone to see one of Taylor's concerts, and he wrote his number on a friendship bracelet to give to her.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets," he said. "And I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Anyone know how to get a bracelet to @taylorswift13? … asking for a friend 😅 @BWWings



New episode premieres NOW!



Tap in: https://t.co/lmQ8fLH1IO pic.twitter.com/4yYr8HSb0m — New Heights (@newheightshow) July 26, 2023