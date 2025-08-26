Taylor Swift Is Getting Married! Inside Her and Travis Kelce’s Stunning Announcement "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Aug. 26 2025, 2:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@taylorswift

After two years of dating, Taylor Swift said "yes" to her love story with Travis Kelce. The adorable duo announced their engagement via Instagram in August 2025.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor and Travis had been keeping fans guessing when they were going to take their relationship to the next level after they dropped a significant clue last month. Here's the scoop on their engagement.

Source: Mega

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced their engagement in the most quintessential way.

Taylor and Travis confirmed their engagement by showing us that they know how we see them and their connection. In a joint Instagram post, the pair joked that they made all of our school-aged dreams come true by deciding to get married. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married," the caption read.

Article continues below advertisement

In addition to the snarky caption, Taylor and Travis gave fans a glimpse into the setting where he got down on one knee. The carousel showed them snuggling up in a floral garden. Travis was on one knee in the first slide as Taylor held his face. Another close-up shot of the couple showed them both beaming for the camera as Taylor held his face and he held her waist. The third slide also provided a zoom-in photo of Tay's decadent diamond ring. According to E! News, the rock is an Old Mine Brilliant Cut—designed by Artifex Fine Jewelry's Kindred Lubeck.

Taylor and Travis's engagement news came just one month after eagle-eyed fans noticed what appeared to be a hint of their upcoming nuptials. In the Kansas City Chiefs QB's Instagram post, he and Taylor posed in the third slide as she tried on his glasses. Fans spotted the couple on Travis's lock screen, and Taylor appeared to be flashing her hand as if there was a ring to flaunt.