Travis Kelce Could No Longer "Pretend To Be Bros" With Ryan Reynolds — Inside Their Drama "Travis unfollowed Ryan because he is fed up with the whole drama." By Elizabeth Randolph Published April 30 2025, 11:38 a.m. ET

In an industry riddled with friendship fallouts, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift's connection seemed built to last. The celebs became friends in 2015 and have supported each other through a lot. However, all good things, including celebrity bonds, must eventually come to an end.

Blake's legal woes with her It Ends With Us co-star, Justin Baldoni, appear to have driven a wedge between her and Taylor, as the singer reportedly distance herself from her longtime friend. The drama between them worsened when their romantic partners, Taylor's main squeeze Travis Kelce, and Blake's hubby, Ryan Reynolds, found themselves on the outs. Here's what led to Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds's issues.

Travis Kelce and Ryan Reynolds's drama resulted the NFL champ unfollowing The Green Lantern.

Although Travis and Ryan connected through Blake and Taylor, they made an effort to form their own relationship. They often accompanied their partners on double dates and outings. But, according to a source, Travis could no longer associate himself with Ryan and Blake after Taylor was dragged into Blake and Justin's contentious court battle.

On April 2025 the "Fortnight" singer was reportedly served with a subpoena regarding the case, according to a source with The Daily Mail. Taylor's alleged messages to Justin, demanding that he accept rewrites of the It Ends With Us script, were cited in Justin's legal filing. Another source told The Daily Mail that Travis's name was threatened due to their relationship and association with Blake.

The association caused him to distance himself from Ryan by unfollowing him on social media. The athlete's unfollow was a small but loud gesture he no longer wanted to "pretend to be bros."

"Travis unfollowed Ryan because he is fed up with the whole drama," the insider shared. "He is concerned that he could potentially be questioned too, since he was with Taylor as some of this was going down. He is not going to pretend to be bros with someone who would throw him or Taylor under the bus.”

Are Taylor Swift and Blake Lively friends?

Amid Ryan and Travis's beef, Taylor and Blake seemingly made amends after the Gossip Girl alum's legal woes threatened their friendship. The Daily Mail's source added in their statement that the multi-Grammy winner followed her boyfriend's lead and "cut out" her longtime pals "for the time being."

The insider was hopeful Blake and Taylor would find their way back to each other. According to People, that's precisely what happened. In April 2025, a source claimed the duo were back in each other's good graces. Although Taylor "was really hurt" about being involved in her friend's case, they have reportedly begun prioritizing getting their friendship back on track.

"Blake knew she and Taylor would come back from this at some point and that their friendship wasn’t done for good,” the insider shared. "Taylor was really hurt by this situation, so she’s relieved they were able to recover from this and put it all behind them because it wasn’t something she took lightly." In addition to Taylor and Blake being longtime friends, the Tortured Poets Society artist is the godmother of Blake and Ryan's four children: James, Inez, Betty, and Olin.