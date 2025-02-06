Ryan Reynolds May Be a Laugh a Minute, but His Net Worth Is Serious Business Ryan went from relatively obscure to 'People's' "Sexiest Man" in no time at all. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 6 2025, 12:57 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

On Instagram, he goes by VanCityReynolds. But to the world, he's Ryan Reynolds. A charismatic 40-something actor whose primacy in Hollywood has been assured for decades, Ryan is one of the industry's most recognizable faces — which is ironic, considering that he wears heavy burn makeup for one of his most famous roles.

Ryan has been in the public consciousness since 1991, but his most recent films rocketed him from halfway heartthrob to superhero sex icon. Here's what we know about the net worth that his acting career has netted him, as some info on his also-famous wife and their four kids.

Here's what we know about Ryan Reynolds's net worth.

Ryan was born on Oct. 23, 1976, in Vancouver, Canada. He is the youngest of four kids and has referred to himself as a "nervous" child. He channeled that vulnerability into emotion during acting, hiding from his shyness on the stage in plain sight. Although most people didn't hear the name Ryan Reynolds until much later, he actually got his start at the age of 12 on a Canadian teen drama titled Hillside, later renamed Fifteen.

Things escalated quickly for Ryan's career once he moved to Los Angeles in 1998. He first starred in Two Guys and a Girl, which wrapped in 2001. His big break came in 2002 as he starred in the film National Lampoon's Van Wilder. It wasn't exactly a mega-hit, but it put his name on Hollywood's radar and quickly was embraced as a cult classic. He starred in underwhelming movies like Blade: Trinity and The Amityville Horror, but it all came together when he was named "Sexiest Rennaisance Man" in People Magazine's "Sexiest People" in 2007.

Then in 2009, he took on the role that would eventually make him a household name: Deadpool in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, starring Hugh Jackman. He starred in a few more movies in between, but when he returned to the Deadpool role in 2016, he became a superstar. His estimated net worth is around $350 million. He also happens to be married to another famous actor, Blake Lively. With her estimated net worth at $30 million, they're a Hollywood power couple.

Ryan and Blake share four kids and a busy life.

Before tying the knot with Blake, Ryan was associated with some other pretty famous actors. He famously dated and then was engaged to singer Alanis Morisette. However, their relationship fell apart in 2007. In 2008, he married fellow Marvel actor Scarlett Johanssen. They called it quits in 2010 before he later married Blake in 2012.

Source: Mega

It would seem that he's in it to win it with Blake, and they now have four children together. Their three daughters are named James, Inez, and Betty, and they also have a son named Olin.

Not only are they raising four young kids, but they both have active careers with 2024 boasting the release of Blake's It Ends With Us and Ryan's Deadpool & Wolverine.

Source: Mega