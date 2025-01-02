"Nicepool/Justin Baldoni" Theory May Be a Devious Way for Ryan Reynolds to Get Revenge "It's OK, I identify as a feminist." By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 2 2025, 12:20 p.m. ET Source: Disney, MEGA

When Deadpool & Wolverine was released, it was instantly apparent that this film came with no holds barred and held nothing sacred. Except, perhaps, Dogpool. Endless iterations of Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool were introduced and mocked, and the entire irreverent movie seemed like a satire of major Hollywood films, including those living elsewhere in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). This is, of course, exactly the point of Deadpool as a character.

However, there's one aspect of one Deadpool iteration that some fans believe has some deeper and very specific meaning: Nicepool. A new theory suggests that Nicepool was screenwriter and Deadpool star Ryan's way of getting revenge against Justin Baldoni, a man whom his wife Blake Lively has accused of sexually harassing her. Blake and Justin starred in It Ends With Us together, and she is filing a sexual harassment lawsuit against him. Here's what we know about the Nicepool/Justin Baldoni theory.

The Nicepool Justin Baldoni theory is shocking, but just a little bit satisfying for Justin critics.

According to TikTok, there's a theory running around that Nicepool, the iteration of Deadpool that is unfailingly "nice" although horrifically un-self-aware, is a representation of Justin. And this could track with what people have accused Justin of, including the overall impression that Justin acts like a feminist in public while being a bit misogynistic in private.

One of Nicepool's earliest conversations involves him complimenting Ladypool, played by none other than Blake Lively, for "snapping back" quickly after giving birth. Deadpool tells Nicepool he doesn't think he can say that, to which Nicepool obliviously reassures him, "It's okay, I identify as a feminist." Ryan's wife, Blake, included in a lawsuit against former cast-mate Justin that he criticized her body.

And, to make it more specific, she had given birth several months prior to starting filming on It Ends With Us. Additionally, there's a lot of imagery around Nicepool that could mentally link him with Justin, including his man-bun, his gold-plated guns, and the fact that Deadpool spends the movie trying to "save" Dogpool from Nicepool.

The theory goes beyond happenstance and into some pretty convincing similarities.

Of course, it's not all just coincidences. There's one line in particular that makes it quite convincing that this could have been Ryan's way of mocking Justin and getting revenge for his alleged treatment of Blake.

At one point, Deadpool yells, in a very out of context outburst, "Where in God's name is the intimacy coordinator?!" Which could well be a call-out to the fact that his wife claims she approached the production team for It Ends With Us asking them to step in and help her feel safer.

Also in the lawsuit, Blake claims that Justin improvised many of the intimate scenes in their film. She said his actions made her uncomfortable and pushed her to require the production team to make sure the intimacy coordinator was on set every time they filmed an intimate scene.

