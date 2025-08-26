First Date to "Will You Marry Me?"— Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's Relationship Timeline Travis initially tried to give Taylor his number at a concert in 2023, but that didn't work out so well. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 26 2025, 5:45 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Fans have been waiting for what seems like forever, but the day finally arrived in August 2025: Travis Kelce proposed to Taylor Swift, and she said "yes." The news came over Instagram as the couple shared their engagement photos and joy with the world.

But in celebrating the news that their relationship is in it for the long haul, fans are now taking a look back at everything that came before. Here's a look back at their relationship timeline and all they've come through to go from the first date to the "Will you marry me?" moment they shared.

July 2023: Travis attends the Eras Tour and tries to give Taylor his number.

While we know that they fell in love eventually, things weren't looking too bright for the couple in the beginning. In July 2023, Travis attended one of Taylor's performances and tried to give her his number, according to People. He said he wanted to give her a personalized bracelet after the show, but wasn't able to since Taylor was resting her voice. While that didn't work out so well, something eventually clicked for the two.

September 2023: Taylor returns the favor, showing up for Travis's games.

In September 2023, Taylor shocked the world after she started showing up for Travis's Kansas City Chiefs games. Prior to this, she had kept most of her relationships out of the public eye, so the public support for Travis was a bit of a culture shock to fans. During this time, a source told People that the two were "hanging out," which seems a bit of an understatement, in retrospect. On his New Heights podcast, Travis reflected on her appearance at his game, sharing, "I’m enjoying life and I sure as h--l enjoyed this weekend."

He added, "Shout out to Taylor for pulling up. That was pretty ballsy. I just thought it was awesome how everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her — the friends and family. She looked amazing and everybody was talking about her in great light."

October through December 2023: Taylor gives Travis the "kiss seen 'round the world."

Things escalated quickly for the duo, and by October 2023, they were seen smooching. For the next few months, they repeatedly showed up for one another in public and were spotted out and about together, holding hands. In December of 2023, Tayor opened up about their relationship for the first time, and they spent their first Christmas as a couple.

Early to mid-2024: They continue to support one another, and finally make it official.

For the next six months, they continued to show up for one another and be the most adorable and devoted couple. But they didn't become "Instagram official" until June 2024, when she posted a selfie of the two together, and he joined her on stage during Eras later that month.

June 2024 to June 2025: They start making more official moves together.

The duo continued to support one another for the next year, making their first red carpet appearance together in June 2025. And just two months later, they proved that things were pretty darn serious.

August 2025: On August 26, Travis and Taylor announced that they're engaged.

On August 26, 2025, Travis and Taylor dropped the major bomb fans have been waiting for: they're engaged. Taylor shared a carousel of images to her Instagram with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." Fans immediately lost their minds, filling the internet with congratulations and good luck wishes.

