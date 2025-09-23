Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ Movie Release Party Tickets Make Millions in Pre-Sales Find out the expected box office number and what the final tally for ‘The Official Release Party of the Showgirl’ is expected to be. By Danielle Jennings Published Sept. 23 2025, 5:29 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Just weeks away from its official premiere in theaters, the pre-sale tickets for Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl release party have already racked up millions. The official release party is a two-day, limited event in theaters where fans can screen a behind-the-scenes look at the making of her forthcoming album.

So how much money did the Swifties spend on pre-sale tickets? Find out the number and what the final box office tally is expected to be.

Taylor Swift’s ‘The Life of a Showgirl’ movie release party tickets make millions.

According to Deadline, within the first 24 hours after the tickets went on sale, the official tally for The Official Release Party of a Showgirl is $15 million — with industry experts predicting that the film, which is in theaters Oct. 3 through Oct. 5, will gross between $30-$50 million. Insiders at AMC Theaters told the outlet that The Official Release Party of a Showgirl has the 6th highest day of pre-sales with an estimated $7.5 million.

The Grammy winner took to social media to announce the event in a special message to her fans.

In an Instagram post coupled with a photo from the album, Taylor alerted her fans to come out and support the in-depth look at her latest project. “I hereby invite you to a *dazzling* soirée, The Official Release Party of a Showgirl: Oct 3 - Oct 5 only in cinemas!” her caption began.

“You’ll get to see the exclusive world premiere of the music video for my new single ‘The Fate of Ophelia,’ along with never before seen behind-the-scenes footage of how we made it, cut by cut explanations of what inspired this music, and the brand new lyric videos from my new album The Life of a Showgirl,” she continued.

“Looks like it’s time to brush off that Eras Tour outfit or orange cardigan… Tickets are on sale now,” Taylor’s message read. “Dancing is optional but very much encouraged. Showtimes may vary, so check your local listings. Tickets are limited and available at releasepartyofashowgirl.com.”

Taylor previously announced the release of the album in summer 2025.

During an appearance with fiancé Travis Kelce on his podcast with brother Jason Kelce in August 2025, Taylor announced the release of her 12th album, according to People.

“It was really special," she said of working with Max Martin and Shellback on the album. "It meant the world to me to have this creative experience where we knew we had to bring the best ideas we’ve ever had. I also know the pressure I’m putting on this record by saying that, but I don’t care because I love it that much."

