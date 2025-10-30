What Happened Between Emily Estefan and Her Partner That Resulted in an Arrest? Emily and Gemeny began their relationship back in 2016. By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 30 2025, 11:20 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Every red carpet appearance, event attended and milestone achieved by celebrities are covered by the media — and so are the moments that they would likely prefer to forget. Such is the case with Emily Estefan, the daughter of the legendary Gloria Estefan, who is making headlines for a recent incident involving her partner, Gemeny Hernandez.

As the details of the situation continue to flood in, many are wondering exactly what happened to the pair who have been dating for years. So, let’s break down how recent events culminated in an arrest.

What happened between Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez?

On Tuesday, Oct. 28, Gemeny Hernandez was arrested in Miami on domestic violence and robbery charges following a physical altercation with her partner of eight years, Emily Estefan, according to People. Per the arrest affidavit from the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Department, Gemeny was charged with felony strong-arm robbery and misdemeanor battery.

The incident reportedly started over a cellphone.

Via a sworn statement given by the victim, who was not named but referred to as Gemeny’s domestic partner, Gemeny “forcefully took her cellphone from her hand and struck the victim with the cellphone. A struggle ensued, and the victim was able to grab the phone and put it in her pocket, at which point Hernandez allegedly grabbed it again.”

“The parties fell onto the floor as the struggle for the cellphone continued. Once again, the victim was able to regain possession of her cellphone and conceal it under her body. Once the parties separated from each other, the victim called 911 to report the incident,” the affidavit read, per People.

Authorities said that while Gemeny denied taking Emily’s cellphone, she “admitted to her involvement in the physical altercation.” Following her arrest, she was released after posting a $3,000 bond. According to the affidavit, Emily sustained multiple injuries, said to be minor, including bruising on her left eye and scratches on her neck. As of now, neither Emily nor Gemeny has spoken publicly regarding the incident.

Since they began dating, Emily and Gemeny have combined their relationship with business.

When the couple originally began their relationship back in 2016, they waited for a year to share it publicly. In 2020, to celebrate National Coming Out Day, Emily gushed about their romance.

"Happy love day ... because that should be every. Single. Day. I love you @holagemeny," Emily wrote at the time. "Loving you is worth climbing the highest mountain to scream it from. You push me, you pull me in, we make magic. And nothing nor anybody could ever make me believe an ounce of that is anything else."

