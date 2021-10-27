Gloria Estefan Spoke to Her Deceased Mom via a Medium on 'Red Table Talk' (EXCLUSIVE CLIP)

After decades of work in the music industry, Gloria Estefan is undoubtedly a household name. The star has been the recipient of multiple Grammys and Billboard awards — and even the Presidential Medal of Freedom — and she has released countless chart-topping hits to boot.

With that being said, for however many fans know Gloria for her successes as an artist, not many are as familiar with the inner workings of her family. Well, that has changed now thanks to her and her family's participation in Red Table Talk: The Estefans. One of the topics touched on by the singer during the show is her relationship with her late mother, Gloria Fajardo, and in an exclusive clip shared with Distractify, fans can check out just how impactful their relationship was to her life.

Who are Gloria Estefan's parents? Gloria used a medium to contact her mother on 'Red Table Talk.'

Before we get into Gloria's interactions with her mother on Red Table Talk, let's unpack the impact that her parents had on her life growing up. Gloria was born in Havana, Cuba, on Sept. 1, 1957. Her father, José Fajardo, was a Cuban soldier who had to make the tough decision to relocate his entire family to the U.S. when the Cuban Revolution broke out, causing political and civil unrest. He later fought in the Bay of Pigs Invasion alongside the U.S., as well as the Vietnam War.

Her mother, Gloria Fajardo (née Garcia), was selected to dub Shirley Temple's films into Spanish, but her family reportedly made her decline the offer. With that road closed, the elder Gloria decided to pursue a PhD in education in Cuba, which she attained. Unfortunately, records of her degrees were destroyed during the family's aforementioned fleeing from the Cuban Revolution.

Gloria was very close to her mother throughout her entire life, and the impact that she had on her and her career cannot be explained through words. In a new episode of Red Table Talk: The Estefans, Gloria was given a chance to speak with her late mother in the afterlife via medium Matt Fraser.

In the clip, shared exclusively with Distractify, Matt unpacks some of Gloria's mother's actions from early in her life. "She was very nervous about you when you were younger, with men," he tells Gloria. He clarifies that her mother doesn't mean that with regards to her dating life, but that she was "very protective over you because she saw things back when she was younger."

The "things" being referenced are not specified, but it appears that Gloria knows exactly what Matt is referring to. He adds, "Your mom tells me that she did not have a good life here in this world back when she was younger," referring once again to past events within the family that made her so protective of her daughter. Gloria replies solemnly to it all with, "I understand that. The message from my mother is very telling for me."

