Who Is Carly Rae Jepsen's Husband? Inside His Career and the Couple's Happy News Carly and her husband were married in October 2025 at New York City's Chelsea Hotel. By Danielle Jennings Published Nov. 4 2025, 3:06 p.m. ET

In 2012, Carly Rae Jepsen exploded onto the music scene courtesy of the blockbuster hit song “Call Me Maybe,” which was the best-selling single of that year.

Since then, she has continued making music and embarked on multiple personal milestones such as getting married. So, who is Carly Rae’s husband, and what is the recent news that the couple just shared? Find out all the details.

Who is Carly Rae Jepsen’s husband?

Carly’s husband is a Grammy award-winning music producer whom she met in 2021 during a recording session. He has worked with artists such as Beck, Julia Halter, Ariel Pink’s Haunted Graffiti, as well as the collaborative project 7 Days of Funk featuring Snoop Dogg and Dam-Funk.

In September 2024, Carly announced her engagement to Cole M.G.N., short for Marsden Greif-Neill, via Instagram. “Very engaged over here,” she captioned a photo of the two while showing off her engagement ring.

A little over a year later, the two were married in October 2025 at New York City’s Chelsea Hotel, according to Vogue. “We knew we wanted a location that meant something to us, and the Chelsea Hotel had become a home away from home every time we were in New York,” she told the outlet.

“As artists, its iconic history and lore made it that much more appealing. For planning, we had weekly dates to talk out all the details of the wedding. This way it was only ever fun and not too much at once,” she said of their intimate nuptials.

A month after they tied the knot, Carly and Cole shared the news that they were adding to their family.

Taking to Instagram, Carly shared a collection of black-and-white photos of herself and Cole as he caressed her bare baby bump. “Oh hi baby,” she wrote in the caption of the post. She previously told Vogue that the wedding dress she selected, by Australian designer Toni Maticevski, was because the couple were actively trying to conceive.

“We knew we were trying to get pregnant, so I also wanted an alternative dress that was much more flowy that I could sub in for the ceremony or just change into for dancing,” Carly revealed.

The singer previously opened up about how her romance with Cole developed while the two were collaborating on music together.

"But now that we're so close, it was just really fun and playful to be like, Carly told People in 2023. "You have to get to a certain level of comfort with somebody before you can get to those really playful, joyful, experimental places."

