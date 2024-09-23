Distractify
Carly Rae Jepsen Is Engaged! What You Need to Know About Fiancé Cole M.G.N.'s Net Worth

As of now, Cole M.G.N.'s net worth is not publicly disclosed

Carly Rae Jepsen and her fiancé, Cole M.G.N.
Congratulations are in order — Carly Rae Jepsen is engaged! The singer-songwriter announced the news on Instagram on Sept. 23, 2024, revealing that she said yes to her longtime boyfriend, music producer Cole M.G.N.

Alongside a carousel of photos, Carly wrote, "Very engaged over here," accompanied by a ring and red heart emoji.

As we celebrate this exciting milestone, let's get to know more about the "Call Me Maybe" vocalist's fiancé, starting with his net worth.

Carly Rae Jepsen showing off her engagement ring in a photo with her fiancé, Cole M.G.N.
What is Cole M.G.N's net worth?

Cole M.G.N.'s net worth is not publicly disclosed. It's actually quite common for musicians and other public figures to keep their financial information private, often as a way to maintain a level of personal security or simply to keep the focus on their artistry rather than their finances.

However, as a successful music producer, it's safe to assume Cole M.G.N. has accumulated significant wealth through his work in the industry. But until more details emerge, fans will have to speculate about the full extent of his financial standing.

Now, let’s explore who Cole M.G.N. is! He graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts in 2007 and later moved to Los Angeles to pursue his career.

He started out as a member of Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti before serving as an engineer for Beck, and he has continued to collaborate with the iconic artist through his work with Stones Throw Records.

In recent years, Cole has made a name for himself by producing and mixing albums for a variety of artists, including Julia Holter, Ariel Pink's Haunted Graffiti, and the collaborative project 7 Days Of Funk, featuring Snoop Dogg and Dam-Funk.

Cole M.G.N. has earned mainstream recognition in the music industry, winning three Grammy Awards for his contributions to Beck's 2014 album "Morning Phase," along with two Grammys for the 2018 album "Colors," and another for the 2019 release "Hyperspace."

