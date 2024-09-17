What Happened to Fantasia's Daughter, Zion? Inside the Ongoing Rumors About Her Health

Grammy-winning singer and actor Fantasia has been famous for so long that many might forget she started her career on reality TV by way of American Idol. When fans of the singing competition first met Fantasia, she was a single mom hoping to embark on a new life for herself and her daughter, Zion Barrino. Fantasia got her wish, as she's maintained the ever-changing music and entertainment industry.

And, in an episode of "feel old yet?" Fantasia's core fans have also watched her eldest daughter grow into a 20-something with her own passions like hair, makeup, and many other "I'm just a girl" pastimes. Unfortunately, Zion has been subjected to celebrity rumors due to her mom's fame. One specific rumor about Fantasia's daughter's health seemingly won't rest, no matter how often she debunks it.

What happened to Fantasia's daughter, Zion Barrino?

In September 2024, multiple outlets, including BCK Online, reported a story regarding Zion's well-being. The outlet stated that a rumor had circulated online that the celebrity child was in the ICU and was in critical condition.

The rumor reportedly surfaced on Facebook. In one post, an account named Entertainment Enigma claimed on Sept. 16 that Zion's doctor informed her she only had "a few days to live" and shared a photo of someone who appeared to be Zion in a hospital bed on a ventilator.

Thankfully, Zion's ICU tragedy is a long-running rumor, and she's doing just fine.

Distractify can confirm there's no truth to the rumor of Zion being in the ICU. Fantasia's daughter has reportedly been the subject of the rumor multiple times and has addressed it on social media in the past. In screenshots of her Instagram Stories obtained by BCK Online, Zion debunked the rumors and shared how disturbed she was by the ongoing reports that she was dying.

"I'm not in the ICU," Zion confirmed with a crying-laughing emoji. "And wishing death upon me is really f---ed up."

Despite the ongoing chatter about her health, "Free Yourself" songstress's eldest child is alive and well and has been in good spirits recently. In August 2024, she took to her Threads account to celebrate 60 days of sobriety. Though she didn't share what substance she depended on, she said she was grateful to God for seeing her through her journey. Zion also encouraged other people to seek help and offered her to support to anyone who may need it.

"Today, I celebrate one of the hardest challenges in my life,” she wrote. "I was sick for three weeks, but I pressed through, with the grace of God. I met some amazing people on this new journey and gained a community, love, and unbearable support from my family. Happy 60 days today to me. If you are struggling, I'm here to help and talk about my journey."

