Rich Homie Quan's Funeral Shut Down Atlanta Traffic The rapper was laid to rest in Atlanta's South Fulton County on Tuesday. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 17 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@richhomiequan

On Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2024, Rich Homie Quan was laid to rest in his beloved hometown of Atlanta, Ga. His funeral showed how much his city loved him during his life and after his death.

Born Dequantes Devontay Lamar, Rich Homie Quan was adored by the masses but lived his life and began his music career in Atlanta. Here's how the city remembered him.

Rich Homie Quan's funeral caused multiple Atlanta roads to shut down.

Rich Homie Quan's funeral took place in Atlanta's South Fulton area on Tuesday at World Changers Church International. It was anticipated to be a crowded event, as The Atlanta Journal-Constitution stated ahead of the funeral that multiple road closures were in place to honor the "hundreds of people" expected to gather to honor Rich Homie Quan's legacy. The closures were in place from 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the celebration of life, followed by closing again between 1:30 p.m. and 2 p.m. for guests to leave.

"Please allow extra time to reach your destinations,” South Fulton police said. “The city of South Fulton Police Department will have additional officers patrolling the Old National corridor and throughout the city, prepared to handle incidents or address any potential concerns.”

Rich Homie Quan's fans stretched beyond Atlanta, as the rapper had been in the music industry since the early 2010s. Those who couldn't attend his funeral could watch it via livestream on the rapper's website or outlets like 11 Alive. The funeral included Rich Homie Quan's loved ones and artists like Killer Mike speaking on his behalf.