Rapper Rich Homie Quan Died at Just 33 Years Old at His Home in Georgia Rich Homie Quan was an Atlanta native, which is where he first made a name for himself. By Joseph Allen Published Sept. 6 2024, 9:35 a.m. ET

Following the news that rapper Rich Homie Quan had died at his home, many wanted to know more about who the rapper was, and where he came from. Rich was on his way to stardom after having emerged as one of the biggest rappers in the Atlanta rap scene.

After hearing about his death at just the age of 33, though, some wanted to know more about where the rapper lived. Here's what we know about where he lived and about his death more generally.

Where did Rich Homie Quan live?

Rich Homie Quan, whose legal name was Dequantes Devontay Lamar, died at his home in Atlanta, Ga., the Fulton County medical examiner said. Rich became a success more than a decade ago when he released his hits "Type of Way" in 2013 and "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)" in 2015. He also collaborated with a number of other well-known artists, including Trinidad James, 2 Chainz, Young Thug, and Gucci Mane.

Rich was originally from Atlanta, having been born there in 1989 to a single mother. The oldest of three siblings, he originally dreamed of becoming a famous baseball player before he made a turn toward music. Before he found mainstream success, Rich was imprisoned for 15 months in 2011 for his involvement in a series of burglaries. After being released, he poured himself more completely into his music and found success shortly after that.

Tributes began pouring in following the news of his death.

While no cause has been determined in Rich's death yet, tributes have already begun pouring in for the rapper and the immense legacy he left behind both among his fans and his peers.

"RIP Rich Homie Quan, 1/2 of the greatest group since Outkast, the melodic genius who never stopped going in, who sang and wrote hooks as memorable as anything to ever chart, pop masterpieces straight out the mud. An era-defining ATL all-timer. The tour dates forever locked in," Biz Markie wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

"Rich Homie Quan struggled with addiction and his decline in the industry and he was very open about it. The grind of the industry can break anybody. Rest In Perfection," another person added. "Being in high school during the Rich Homie Quan era was a time. You just had to be there to understand," a third wrote.

In a post on Instagram, 2 Chainz added, "Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something my condolences bru." Rich's death clearly had a profound effect both on those in the industry and on his fans, especially since it came at such a young age.