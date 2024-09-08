Home > Entertainment Rapper Rich Homie Quan’s Father Was Shot in a 2014 Atlanta Barbershop Attack “Me and Threat shot up Rich Homie Quan’s dad’s barbershop on Bankhead,” Lil Woody testified. By D.M. Published Sept. 8 2024, 11:54 a.m. ET Source: instagram/@richhomiequan

Fans of Rich Homie Quan have renewed interest in the shooting incident that involved his father, following the rapper's death. Quan, known for hits like “Type of Way” and “Flex,” was a prominent figure in the Atlanta hip-hop community and his family is well known. He broke into the hip-hop scene in 2012 with his debut mixtape Still Going In. By 2014, Quan had achieved mainstream success, collaborating Young Thug and Birdman.

Quan’s untimely death on September 5 left hip-hop fans stunned, as the 33-year-old MC lived a relatively quiet life. According to TMZ, Quan was discovered by his girlfriend, Amber Williams, inside their Atlanta home. Quan had fallen asleep on the couch the night prior, where he remained until Amber took her son to school the following morning. Amber tried to wake Quan, but he was unresponsive. First responders arrived after Amber’s discovery and Quan was pronounced dead on the scene.

Quan's rise to fame was marked by triumphs and challenges. At the height of his career, his father was shot, and the incident left the rapper stunned. Here is a breakdown of the harrowing event, which seemed to bring Quan closer to his dad.

Rich Homie Quan’s father was shot in Atlanta.

Rich Homie Quan had a complex relationship with his father, Corey Lamar. The rapper was primarily raised by his mother, but he maintained a relationship with his dad growing up. In 2014, Corey was shot while working at his barbershop in Atlanta, in an apparent robbery attempt. According to TMZ, Corey was reportedly working at the barbershop when the gunmen entered and opened fire. After being shot multiple times, Lamar was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Authorities initially believed the shooting was part of a robbery attempt, although that does not appear to be the case. However, Atlanta First News reports that the Fulton County prosecutors are exploring a link between the shooting and a gang allegedly led by Young Thug. Rapper Lil Woody has since claimed responsibility for the shooting.

“Me and Threat shot up Rich Homie Quan’s dad’s barbershop on Bankhead,” Woody testified during the YSL Rico trial (per All Hip Hop). “It wasn’t about him personally, but we needed to send a message that we ain’t the ones to play with…we ain’t the ones to play with, and we wanted to make it clear that nobody should be messing with us or trying to test our loyalty.”

Corey Lamar and Rich Homie Quan had a “special bond.”

Rich Homie Quan and Corey Lamar had a strong relationship prior to the rapper’s death. In an interview with WSB-TV, Corey revealed that the two would talk on the phone several times a day, as they were determined to maintain a solid father-son relationship.

