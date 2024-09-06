Distractify
Lil' Kim Mourns the Loss of Rich Homie Quan After His Sudden Death at 33

The two rappers had a strong friendship that lasted several years.

Sept. 6 2024

On Sept. 5, 2024, it was suddenly announced that rapper Rich Homie Quan passed away at only 33 years old in an Atlanta hospital. No cause of death has been confirmed, but an autopsy is scheduled for Sept. 6.

The longtime musician first broke onto the scene in 2011. He was best known for his success with singles like 2013's "Type of Way" and 2015's "Flex (Ooh, Ooh, Ooh)." He was nominated for several BET awards and an iHeartRadio Music award throughout his career.

He also collaborated with several artists and other rappers on different songs and built strong bonds with his fellow musicians.

Among them, Lil' Kim seems to have been a close friend. Known as the Queen of Rap, Lil' Kim has built her own illustrious career in American music throughout the years. When news broke of Quan's sudden death, Lil' Kim was quick to provide a heartfelt and mournful statement to commemorate her dearly departed friend. Here's what she said.

Lil' Kim is already mourning the loss of Rich Homie Quan.

Lil' Kim was quick to post about Rich Homie Quan when his death was announced, providing a statement on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram mere hours after the fact.

She wrote, "This is the part of life that I'll never get used to. I'm so heartbroken. No one ever understood the dope-ass friendship you and I had. You always pulled up for me no matter what. I've learned in life: Love those who love you. Rest in Heaven, my angel."

She also shared several photos and videos of the two of them together, either at live performances or simply hanging out like any pair of friends would.

The two of them seem to have been friends for a while. Hot New Hip Hop wrote that they were first spotted together back in 2016 during the BET Awards. There, Lil' Kim invited Quan on stage to perform together.

It would appear that a true connection blossomed from that moment.

She's far from the only celeb currently mourning Rich's death either. Rappers and other musicians such as Boosie Badazz, Jacquees, and 2 Chainz each posted their thoughts and condolences on his passing, with many of them expressing how deeply saddened they were by the loss and how sudden it seemed to them.

Reportedly, 2 Chainz had only recently been discussing shooting a music video with Rich, implying that very few people saw this coming.

Though no cause of death has been confirmed as of this writing, a 911 call was revealed in which Rich's girlfriend, Amber Williams, called emergency dispatchers to try and save him. She claims that she'd seen him on the couch in the morning before she left and assumed that he was asleep only to find that he hadn't moved by the time she had returned home.

Our thoughts go out to Rich Homie Quan's loved ones during this difficult time.

