Celebrities Have Poured out Their Love for Rich Homie Quan Following His Death

At just 33 years old, Rich Homie Quan had already had a successful career in hip hop, and his death was a shock to many of the people who had followed his career since he first emerged as a successful rapper more than a decade ago.

Among those who were publicly mourning Rich's loss were the musicians and celebrities who knew or interacted with him or his music over the course of his career. Following the news of his death, we've gathered posts from many of the celebrities who weighed in to offer their thoughts about his passing.

Many celebrities shared their reactions to Rich Homie Quan's death.

Rapper Boosie Badazz was among the first to weigh in following the news of his death. “Just talked to you bra #tipquan never go forget yo smile n the way talked n of course yo music,” he tweeted. “We got some good ass memories together n that go always bring a smile to my face #restupquan we was cooking up some s--t too,” he added in a second post.

R&B singer Jacquees also weighed in, writing: “Rest in Peace my brother Rich Homie Quan. I love you for Life. #Richgang." Alex Tumay, an engineer who had worked with both Rich and Young Thug extensively over the years, also weighed in. “One of the nicest people I ever worked with and a true artist. Absolutely crushing news. RIP," he wrote on Twitter.

Quavo, one of the members of Migos, also weighed in on his Instagram Story. “May God be with us. Never saw this being apart of our journey," he wrote. 2 Chainz, who collaborated with Rich, also weighed in on Instagram. "Dam lil brother, we just spoke about shooting a video 💙, special prayer for you and your family, and pray for any and everybody that’s dealing with something 🙏🏿 my condolences bru," he wrote.

This is the part of life that I’ll never get used to, I’m so heartbroken 💔 No one ever understood the dope ass friendship u and I had. u always pulled up for me no matter what. I’ve learned in life love those who love you. Rest in Heaven my angel @RichHomieQuan 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/u9RdDSiu1k — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) September 6, 2024 Source: Twitter/@LilKim

YG also weighed in on Twitter, sharing an image of them together along with the caption "DAMN LL RICH HOMIE MY [n-word]." Lil Kim added some words of mourning of her own, writing "This is the part of life that I’ll never get used to, I’m so heartbroken No one ever understood the dope ass friendship u and I had. u always pulled up for me no matter what. I’ve learned in life love those who love you. Rest in Heaven my angel @RichHomieQuan

In a post on Instagram, Young Buck added: "Get Your Rest HOMIE🕊️!! God Bless You And Your Family🙏🏾 R.I.P @richhomiequan." Lloyd Banks also added his thoughts. "Rest in peace Rich Homie Quan 🙏🏽🙏🏽🕊️🕊️ appreciate what you’ve contributed to the culture, condolences to his family & friends," he wrote on Instagram.