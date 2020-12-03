The Seahorse Is Indeed a Famous Singer on 'The Masked Singer'

Update: Fans knew the answer right away! On Dec. 2, it was revealed that singer Tori Kelly was the voice behind the Seahorse on The Masked Singer Season 4. Keep reading to see who fans initially predicted.

Group B is the team to beat on The Masked Singer. While the group started off with a self-elimination — we're looking at you, Mickey Rourke — the mystery singers have quickly rebounded and proven they have what it takes to make it to the finals.