All 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Guesses and Reveals So Far

It's always hard to predict who is who on The Masked Singer and Season 4 isn't any different. So far, the clues have been sparse and the judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong — are guaranteed to be stumped on a few of the disguised singers.

As always Nick Cannon gives a few clues about each of the masked singers, and the group as a whole. This time around, the fourth season features 16 contestants who, combined, share 46 Grammy nominations, 23 platinum records, 10 Hall of Fame appearances, and one Olympic gold medal. NBD.

So, here are the best The Masked Singer Season 4 guesses and reveals so far: