All 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Guesses and Reveals So Far

All 'The Masked Singer' Season 4 Guesses and Reveals So FarBy Anna Quintana
Updated
It's always hard to predict who is who on The Masked Singer and Season 4 isn't any different. So far, the clues have been sparse and the judges — Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Ken Jeong — are guaranteed to be stumped on a few of the disguised singers.
As always Nick Cannon gives a few clues about each of the masked singers, and the group as a whole. This time around, the fourth season features 16 contestants who, combined, share 46 Grammy nominations, 23 platinum records, 10 Hall of Fame appearances, and one Olympic gold medal. NBD.
So, here are the best The Masked Singer Season 4 guesses and reveals so far:
Dragon (Busta Rhymes)
Clues: "creative type," "imagine dragon," stocks and bonds
Reveal: The Dragon was none other than famous rapper Busta Rhymes — and both Robin Thicke and Nicole Scherzinger guessed correctly. Before the revel, fans were convinced the Dragon was fellow rapper DMX or an NFL player.
The Gremlin (Mickey Rourke)
Clues: 66.5 degrees, Gremlin manual
Reveal: During Episode 2, the Gremlin gave his first and only performance on The Masked Singer with Ben E. King's "Stand By Me." Afterwards, complaining of the heat in the costume, actor Mickey Rourke removed his mask and revealed that he was the voice behind the Gremlin
Giraffe (Brian Austin Green)
Clues: shares something in common with a "powerful giant," career a rollercoaster of ups and downs, "music was in his blood"
Reveal: During Episode 3, Giraffe sang Kool and the Gang's "Get Down on It," but he was the one sent home. He removed his mask to reveal himself as Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Brian Austin Green.
Baby Alien (Mark Sanchez)
Clues: "If you’re looking for a hint about this baby alien, all you have to do is look to the stars," the Liberty bell, martial arts, a horseshoe, a parade float
Reveal: During Episode 4, Baby Alien sang Imagine Dragons' "It's Time," and the judges' guesses were all over the place, from comedians to athletes. The man in the mask turned out to be former NFL quarterback Mark Sanchez.
Lips (Wendy Williams)
Clues: Injection, "I own who I am," "dishes go deep"
Reveal: During Episode 5, Lips sang “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey to not exactly rave reviews, leading to her elimination. As many fans guessed online, she was none other than talk show queen Wendy Williams.
The Squiggly Monster (Bob Saget)
Clues: wild child, puppy, "I'm known for having a lot of hands to latch onto,"
Reveal: The Squiggly Monster sang the Rolling Stones’ “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction" during Episode 6, but he appeared to have left his audience unsatisfied. He was revealed to be comedian and Full House star Bob Saget.
Snow Owls (Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black)
Clues: "You can try and figure out who we are, but as for who is more talented, it's a tie," family reunion, red rose, "magnolia"
Reveal: These songbirds sang "The Prayer" by Andrea Bocelli and Celine Dion on Episode 7, and were unmasked to be country singer Clint Black and singer / actress Lisa Hartman Black.
Whatchamacallit (Lonzo Ball)
Clues: career had a "magical start, "I can dance with the stars, surf candy bars, buzz with the bees and swing from the keys," shrimp, khakis, a triangle, "4.0"
Reveal: In an double elimination in Episode 8, Whatchamacallit came out singing Terror Squad, Fat Joe, and Remy Ma's "Lean Back," but unfortunately got the boot. He was unmasked as NBA point guard and rapper Lonzo Ball.
Serpent (Dr. Elvis Francois)
Clues: "instantly appeared," 31118, prescription number, banana, map of the Caribbean, book titled How to Dig Yourself Out of Debt, musicology
Reveal: The Serpent sang the Jonas Brothers' "Cool," but received the second elimination of Episode 8. He was revealed to be viral singing sensation Dr. Elvis Francois, who is known online as the "Singing Surgeon" and who happens to actually be an orthopedic surgeon.
Broccoli (Paul Anka)
Clues: Letterman jacket, "lean, mean heart-pumping machine," "six-pack," roulette wheel
Reveal: After singing "Old Time Rock & Roll," the singer underneath the green veggie was revealed to be legend Paul Anka. Robin Thicke was the only judge to guess his identity correctly.
Popcorn (Taylor Dayne)
Clues: "dynamic, delightful, and divalicious," "mirror, mirror on the wall," a tiger, goldfish with hoops, jeweled starfish, welcome to the hood, a Proud Merry Go Round
Reveal: After singing Tina Turner's "Better Be Good to Me" on Episode 10, Popcorn was eliminated and revealed to be singer and '80s icon Taylor Dayne.
The Jellyfish (Chloe Kim)
Clues: "brrrr," cold-blooded, glowing flow
Reveal: The Jellyfish was also kicked off on Episode 10, after singing Rihanna and Mikky Ekko's "Stay." She was revealed to be Olympic snowboarding gold medalist Chloe Kim.
Seahorse (Tori Kelly)
Clues: "Living in the ocean can be dangerous so it’s always good to find a quiet place to hide," poodles, tea, a hog with warts, Emotion Ocean
Reveal: Another sea creature went home in Episode 10, when the Seahorse performed Bruno Mars' "That's What I Like." She was unmasked to be pop singer Tori Kelly.
The Sun
Clues: shines like a "torch" even through a "freezing winter," period of darkness, Disney logo, "Forzen"
Popular Guesses: LeAnn Rimes, Lindsey Vonn, Christina Aguilera
The Crocodile
Clues: tic-tac-toe, "a special set of keys reversed my game forever," grew up in Hollywood, a hotel, a fish in half a pineapple, a rainbow, an Italian flag
Popular Guesses: Swizz Beatz, Nick Carter, Olympic swimmer Matt Biondi,
The Mushroom
Clues: explore another side of yourself, "who's under my hats?"
Popular Guesses: Mikey Way, Billy Porter
Other important hints to keep in mind —combined, the contestants also share five Super Bowl appearances, four stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and one Time 100 honor.
Not too shabby.
Watch The Masked Singer Wednesdays at 8 p.m. EST on FOX.