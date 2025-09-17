Distractify
Chris Brown Shuts Down His Instagram Account After Posting a Cryptic Story

The rapper continues to count on the support of some fans, despite the controversy he was involved with years ago.

Published Sept. 17 2025, 3:59 p.m. ET

Chris Brown Shuts Down His Instagram Account
Source: YouTube/ @ Chris Brown

Celebrities tend to use their social media accounts to provide their fans with updates related to their upcoming projects. Unfortunately, a tendency to use the internet too much can eventually turn into a negative experience for both fans and performers alike.

One of the solutions to this problem is for famous people to shut their social media accounts down. The break from the internet allows the artists to take a break from what bothers them.

A similar situation struck Chris Brown. The rapper posted an update through his Instagram account, and, by the looks of it, his presence on the platform could be in jeopardy. The unpredictable essence of his music was transferred to his presence on one of the most used platforms in the world.

Did Chris shut down his Instagram account? Here's what we know about what happened to the profile of the controversial singer.

Did Chris Brown shut down his Instagram account?

According to Complex, yes, Chris has shut down his Instagram account. The process that led to this decision reportedly began with online accusations related to colorism. The rapper danced with Kayla Nicole as part of the Breezy Bowl XX Tour.

After the performance, Kayla was quick to post the following message on the internet: "I did it for the smart girls, the cool girls, the sexy girls, the fun girls—for all of us who are all of those things at once. And I overly did it for my brown girls."

chris-brown-suit
Source: Mega

Chris wasn't happy about what happened. Shortly after Kayla's post went live, he responded by saying: "Miss me with that colorist rage baiting!!!" This is where the story takes a turn. Right after posting the message through his Instagram stories, Chris deactivated his account.

Eagle-eyed fans are always looking for a way to learn more about their favorite artists. Some followers noticed that Chris mentioned he was taking a break from social media before his Instagram account disappeared.

Chris Brown still has some supportive fans, despite all the controversy.

Most people remember the controversial situations Chris was stuck in back in the day. The singer was at the center of a domestic violence case with Rihanna after their relationship came to an end. He pleaded guilty to felony assault of his then-girlfriend, Rihanna, per People.

According to The Los Angeles Times, Chris's probation didn't come to an end until 2015. The artist continues to find new ways to present his music to audiences, but the charges against him never really went away.

Years after reporting every detail about Chris's legal case, The Los Angeles Times went down to one of his concerts to ask fans of the singer why they still support him while knowing what he did.

One of the people who was interviewed mentioned: "You can't deny his talent. (...) We can separate the artist from their legal status." The report also mentioned that Chris continued to apologize during the show, drawing attention to how he has changed as a person.

The fans who attend the Breezy Bowl XX could be disappointed to hear about how Chris shut down his Instagram profile. The Independent reports that the singer was arrested a few weeks before the tour kicked off.

