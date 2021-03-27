Beloved Children's Book Author Beverly Cleary Dies at 104 Years Old

Along with Barbara Park and Judy Blume, Beverly Cleary might be one of the most prolific children’s book authors of our lifetime.

Introducing the world to the marvelous adventures of Ramona Quimby and a number of other animated characters, Beverly authored dozens of children’s books including Ramona the Pest, Ramona Forever, and Beezus and Ramona from 1950 all the way up until 1999, when she released her last book, Ramona's World, and retired.