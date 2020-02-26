There's Now a Children's Book Version of 'The Office' to Get the Obsession Started Early

There's Now a Children's Book Version of 'The Office' to Get the Obsession Started EarlyBy Lizzy Rosenberg
There are so many treasures within the vast realm of children's literature, with classics like The Giving Tree or Hungry Caterpillar, and newer favorites, including The Yellow Suitcase and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. But if you're sick and tired of lulling your kids to sleep with the same old children's stories, you can now tell the tale of your favorite series — The Office — with a brand new children's book.
That's right — you can now guiltlessly introduce your kids (or nieces and nephews) to Dwight, Pam, Jim, and the whole gang before they can even utter their first word, with this brand new The Office children's book. So here's where to get the new children's version of the classic series.
Here's what you need to know about 'The Office' children's book.
I was just starting middle school when The Office premiered in 2005, and understandably, a majority of the jokes probably went over my head. However, I enjoyed it nonetheless. Now, though, The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary is inspiring an even younger generation of fans, and it's definitely keeping the parents' attention too.
The story apparently follows a kid version of Michael Scott, according to Mashable, who is looking to become the "World's Best Line Leader" in Ms. Jan Levinson's class. He and his classmates (Dwight, Jim, Pam, Angela, Kelly, Ryan, Stanley, Meredith, Kevin, Oscar, Creed, and Toby) also form "meetings" to brainstorm, plan a party, and — of course — make a grade-A line.
The writing and illustrating is remarkable.
The book was written by children's author Robb Pearlman. Robb has written several other pop culture-focused children's favorites, including Pink is For Boys and Fun with Kirk and Spock. Although the book is meant for kids ages 4 through 8, the quick wit and humor could really cater to anyone.
The illustrations, on the other hand, were done entirely by artist and illustrator, Melanie Demmer. You may recognize her from illustrating other popular children's books, including: A Place for Pluto and Truman the Dog.
Here's how to get your hands on a copy for yourself (erm, your kids).
Unfortunately, fans will have to wait before The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary becomes a bedtime staple. According to the Little Brown Young Readers website, it's officially coming out on Oct. 6, 2020.
Needless to say, it's going to be a while before you get to follow young Michael Scott's childlike endeavors. Right now, it's currently available for pre-order for $17.99 on Little Brown's website, and if I were you, I'd act fast before it sells out.
Twitter is OBSESSED with this concept.
Obviously, fans of The Office are going off about this legendary book idea. Between predictions and lively outbursts regarding the new ingenious piece of children's literature, the social media site is buzzing with excitement right now. Check out what fans had to say about it, below.
Whether you're buying The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary for your own kid, for your BFF's baby, or simply for yourself, it's about to revolutionize bedtime. TBH nap time seriously couldn't come sooner.
