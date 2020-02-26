We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
gc1_theoffice_9780316428385_hc_jk-1582736449661.jpg
Source: LBYR

There's Now a Children's Book Version of 'The Office' to Get the Obsession Started Early

By

There are so many treasures within the vast realm of children's literature, with classics like The Giving Tree or Hungry Caterpillar, and newer favorites, including The Yellow Suitcase and Diary of a Wimpy Kid. But if you're sick and tired of lulling your kids to sleep with the same old children's stories, you can now tell the tale of your favorite series — The Office — with a brand new children's book.

That's right — you can now guiltlessly introduce your kids (or nieces and nephews) to Dwight, Pam, Jim, and the whole gang before they can even utter their first word, with this brand new The Office children's book. So here's where to get the new children's version of the classic series.