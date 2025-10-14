Beyond the Whistle: How a Canadian Referee Earned His Spot on the Pro Stage “Officiating mirrors life in many ways. It teaches you patience, discipline, and accountability.” By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 14 2025, 1:40 p.m. ET Source: Nima Mohammadi

Nima Mohammadi is a dedicated and accomplished professional basketball referee. He began in local leagues in Ontario, Canada, where he developed the skills that would eventually take him to professional-level games across North America.

Article continues below advertisement

This progression exemplifies his commitment and continuous growth in the field of sports officiating.

Professional Achievements & Career Highlights

Nima has officiated numerous major professional league games, including those in the Athletes Unlimited (Women’s Pro League), The Basketball League, and the Basketball Super League. Beyond these accomplishments, he has also been appointed to officiate integral games, such as the 2023 Del Var Pro-Am Championship and the 2025 BSL Finals.

Article continues below advertisement

In high-stakes games such as these, the referees on the court must be high-caliber, ever-vigilant professionals to ensure the game is played as fairly as possible and the outcome is ultimately deemed legitimate. As a lifelong basketball enthusiast, Nima does not take this position lightly and is proud to be a part of such events.

Personal Journey & Growth

Nima began his career in the sport as a basketball player himself before transitioning into a referee role in 2011. When he started officiating, he immediately won Rookie Official of the Year and went on to work the provincial finals and various playoff games in Ontario early on.

Article continues below advertisement

What led him to officiating was a key meeting with a local ref. As a player, he admits to harboring a bit of resentment towards referees, as many players do. However, as he got more involved and went through the training process, he realized how little he and many other players knew about the role that officials play in the game. He began officiating low-level kids' games, and as time went on and his experience and proficiency grew, with the help of his mentors, he started working on more complex and higher-level games.

Source: Nima Mohammadi

Article continues below advertisement

Thought Leadership & Crew Leadership

Now, he leads officiating crews as Crew Chief, providing pre-game preparation and guidance. Amongst this crew, Nima is recognized for his emotional intelligence in managing players, coaches, and high-stakes moments. In all that he does, he now advocates for respect, communication, and professionalism in game management.

Education & Mentorship

Inspired by NBA-level mentors like Eric Lewis and JB Caldwell at a 2018 Florida training camp, Nima took the lessons they imparted to him to heart and believes they have been integral to his success ever since. He applies professional standards learned at elite camps to every level he officiates. Beyond this, he also applies the lessons he has learned on the court to his life off the court.

Article continues below advertisement

As he details, “Officiating mirrors life in many ways. It teaches you patience, discipline, and accountability.”

Future Aspirations

Moving forward, Nima aims to serve the game at the highest levels. He aspires to referee in games played within the NCAA, NBA, and International Pro Leagues in the years to come. All of his accomplishments and ambitions are indicative of the excellence and leadership he brings as a foreign-born official in the U.S.