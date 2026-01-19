Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong Has Been Having a Blast With His Wife Since 1994 "We grew over time." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Jan. 19 2026, 5:27 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@mnnesotagirl

In 2009, the Minnesota Free Press chatted with Adrienne Armstrong (née Nesser), the wife of Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong. Adrienne is a graduate of Minnesota State University in Mankato, Minn., which is where she was when she first met Billie Joe at a house party in Dinkytown in 1990. She and her then-boyfriend were there to check out the bands who were performing at a Fourth of July party.

Article continues below advertisement

Almost four years later to the day, Adrienne and Billie Joe were married on July 2, 1994. She was already pregnant with the couple's first of two sons. Decades later, they are still together and are very much in love. Adrienne doesn't post much to her own Instagram, but always manages to shout out their wedding anniversary. Here's what we know about Billie Joe Armstrong's very cool wife.

Source: Instagram/@mnnesotagirl Billie Joe Armstrong (R) and his wife Adrienne Armstrong (L) on their wedding day

Article continues below advertisement

Billie Joe Armstrong married his wife weeks after she moved to California.

If there was ever a story about love at almost first sight, it's kind of what happened between Adrienne and Billie Joe. Their initial meeting was pretty quick. Adrienne went to see Green Day play at a club the next night. "They were just another band," she recalled in 2009. "This was the first time they played Minnesota."

Source: Instagram

Article continues below advertisement

Because Adrienne was in a relationship that was in and out of being serious, she and Billie Joe were friends at first. They never tried to be exclusive, and she was well aware of the fact that he was dating other girls. "We grew over time," she said. "After I graduated from college, I finalized the break-up with my longtime boyfriend and was single for almost a year." Things didn't get serious until she packed up her life and moved to California in 1994. They were married a few weeks later.

Adrienne and Billie Joe have two kids.

When asked what her life was like in 2009, Adrienne said it was pretty normal. "So I am busy with school, sports, and all their activities. And Billie Joe’s life keeps us busy. It’s never boring ... that’s for sure." Fast forward to January 2024, when Billie Joe told People that his sons, Joey (30) and Jakob (27), were the inspiration behind the band's 14th album, Saviors.

Article continues below advertisement