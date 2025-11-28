AI Image of Billionaires Chatting in Parking Lot Goes Viral — and the Image is Chilling An image of a few billionaires chatting in a parking lot isn't something to get worked up about, unless it makes you question reality itself. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 28 2025, 9:20 a.m. ET Source: YouTube / @ezGYD

Today's world is filled with machines and experiences meant to trick the mind. From AI images to virtual reality rides and videos, our modern society seems to delight in walking the line between reality and fiction. But every now and then, something comes along that has us doing a double take. And, sometimes, a triple or quadruple take.

Case in point: an image that circulated on the internet starting on Nov. 20, 2025, which purported to show a number of high-profile billionaires, including Elon Musk, standing in a parking lot and chatting. The image is AI, but it's nearly impossible to tell. Here's what we know about the image itself and the disturbing program that created it.

That image of billionaires chatting in a parking lot is AI, to no one's surprise.

The image in question appears to show multiple of the world's most famous billionaires standing around in a parking lot and chatting casually. If it were anyone else, it would just be a casual photo. But with the world's power consolidated into the hands of a few, the image is chilling. Not because of who's in the image, but because of the image itself. Luckily, it's fake.

In the image, billionaires Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sundar Pichai, Jensen Huang, Sam Altman, Tim Cook, and Jeff Bezos, all appear to be talking after having met up somewhere, such as a tech conference.

The image was chillingly realistic, with all fingers and toes accounted for, everyone making eye contact the way they should, and none of the image's background giving it away as AI. Yet as Know Your Meme confirms, it's definitely AI.

As expected, the internet is having fun with it, but Nano Banana Pro is something you should know about.

The internet, unsurprisingly, is having a lot of fun with the image. Memes have popped up all over social media with people adding captions and putting the AI billionaires into different scenarios, such as standing around in a living room, appearing to have a casual conversation.

But there's a dark side to the AI image. With the ethical considerations about the usage of generative AI already in mind, the image has raised one alarming question: How do we know what's real anymore? The image appears to have been created by a new AI program called Nano Banana Pro. This is the program also responsible for an AI-generated image that circulated claiming to show President Donald Trump on his knees in front of former President Bill Clinton.

It may seem a bit like a cool superpower to be able to generate AI images so hyper-realistic that it can fool everyone, including programs designed to identify the use of AI, but it's actually quite terrifying. Gone are the days of too many fingers, gibberish writing, made-up numbers, and nightmarish eyes with improbable eyelids. Nano Banana Pro proves that AI actually can create a realistic image, add all the appropriate touches, and fool millions of people.