Bing Crosby’s Palm Springs Home Tied to JFK and Marilyn Monroe’s Affair It's on the market for $5 million. By Mustafa Gatollari Published Jan. 13 2025, 11:24 a.m. ET Source: Douglas Elliman via Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Hailed as America's "first multimedia star," Bing Crosby was a successful singer and actor who dominated both music sales and film box office charts. And his popularity persisted for decades — Crosby's career affluence spanned over five decades between 1926 and 1977.

Now, his name is making the media rounds not because some English actor you've never heard of is playing him, but because a house that belonged to him is purportedly the site of where assassinated U.S. President John F. Kennedy had extramarital intercourse with troubled Hollywood starlet Marilyn Monroe.

Source: Douglas Elliman via Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Bing Crosby's "JFK Marilyn Affair House" is up for sale.

Top Ten Real Estate Deals has posted that Crosby's home in Thunderbird Heights in Rancho Mirage, Calif. is now on the market. The outlet listed several photos of the stunning home "brimming with American cultural and showbiz history."

The 6,700 square foot mid-century-modern home is nestled in a valley surrounded by picturesque mountain views. The star of the backyard area is a gorgeous pool that's surrounded by patios, fire pits, a bar, and barbecue area. It's a party-ready spot that can be readily admired from the home's interior, as well. That's because the home sports retractable glass walls that can be opened up for easy egress in and out of the home if you decide to throw a massive get together.

And even though Rancho Mirage is technically a desert, with temperatures in the summer reaching as high as 120 degrees, it's no Death Valley. At night, you'll be able to see the glimmering lights of nearby cities. Its placement in Riverside County positions it next to Palm Springs and there are a variety of different golf clubs and resorts in its vicinity.

Source: Douglas Elliman via Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Furthermore, there's a slew of parks, gardens, country clubs, and a zoo nearby. But the most scintillating aspect of Bing Crosby's former party mansion is a guest house that's been named after John F. Kennedy and Marilyn Monroe.

The 35th President of the United States was a purported sex addict who was rumored to have had numerous affairs outside of his marriage to Jackie Lee Bouvier. JFK was a prominent socio-political figure at the time with massive popular support and appeal who also reportedly had an affinity for partying and engaging with a myriad of sexual partners.

Source: Douglas Elliman via Top Ten Real Estate Deals

Much of JFK's love for his "work hard, play hard" lifestyle was attributed to a condition with his adrenal glands known as Addison's disease. The former President was also reported to be in chronic pain due to numerous back surgeries he sustained. This led to speculation that he developed specific addictions as a coping mechanism.

While his medical struggles were kept private, his famous affair with motion picture bombshell Marilyn Monroe wasn't. It's been said that JFK would sleep with Monroe at the homes of Hollywood entertainers, including Bing Crosby's home in Thunderbird Heights.

Source: Douglas Elliman via Top Ten Real Estate Deals