Blake Lively Seeks $161M, Says 176M ‘Mean Girl’ Impressions Hurt Career Blake claims that the negative image that has been created not only tarnished her reputation but also cost her $36.5 million to $40.5 million. By Srimoyee Dutta Updated April 21 2026, 10:16 a.m. ET Source: MEGA Blake Lively

Blake Lively seems to believe that the ‘Mean Girl” tag has cost her a lot more than only being trolled on social media. She has even gone as far as to claim that netizens have tagged her as a bully for no reason, and it’s one of the reasons that led to the long legal battle with co-star Justin Baldoni.

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After the bad blood between Baldoni and Lively first made headlines, there were speculations surrounding the origin of the feud. It all traces back to the sets of the movie “It Ends With Us.” The co-stars launched lawsuits against each other. Lively alleges that Baldoni and a key stakeholder in the film, Wayfarer CEO Jamey Heath, subjected her to sexual harassment and that the two launched a smear campaign against her.

Source: MEGA Justin Baldoni

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She also said that the duo repeatedly talked about their genitalia and their p*rnography addiction to her and that there were other female crew members who had come out with similar allegations.

There was reportedly a meeting between Lively, Baldoni, and others to address the hostile work environment while filming. Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, also attended the meeting. She claimed that Baldoni and his team attacked her public image after the meeting. She further claimed that Baldoni hired a crisis manager who led a "sophisticated, coordinated, and well-financed retaliation plan" against her and used a "digital army" to post social media content in his favor.

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Blake Lively Is Seeking $161 Million From Justin Baldoni — Here's What We Know

"To safeguard against the risk of Ms. Lively ever revealing the truth about Mr. Baldoni, the Baldoni-Wayfarer team created, planted, amplified, and boosted content designed to eviscerate Ms. Lively's credibility," Lively’s team wrote in the filing. ​ They added, "They engaged in the same techniques to bolster Mr. Baldoni's credibility and suppress any negative content about him."

All the explosive evidence Blake Lively is fighting to keep out of blockbuster Justin Baldoni trial... including her and Ryan Reynolds' eye-watering net worth she says could 'trigger bias against rich people' https://t.co/QxZDhuHpXs — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) April 13, 2026 Source: X Inside Blake Lively's Legal Fight with Justin Baldoni SOURCE: X/@DAILYMAIL

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According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the ‘Gossip Girl” star has explained in detail her demands. Blake is seeking around $161 million in compensation from Baldoni’s company, including $56 million in past and future earnings, $49 million in losses to her haircare company, $22 million for her Betty Buzz beverage company, and more.

The renowned actress revealed that she hired an expert who found out that there were more than 176 million impressions online, calling her a “mean girl,” “bully,” and “tone deaf.” Blake claims that the negative image that has been created not only tarnished her reputation but also cost her $36.5 million to $40.5 million.

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Ryan Reynolds opened up about the overwhelming pride he has for his wife Blake Lively in the midst of her ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. "I’ve just never in my life been more proud of someone with that level of integrity," the actor, 49, said in an interview with… pic.twitter.com/oOSEQJcQ7J — HELLO! Canada (@HelloCanada) April 20, 2026 Source: X Ryan Reynolds shows support for wife Blake Lively SOURCE: X/@HELLOCANADA

​Baldoni and his team have denied the actress’s claims. The duo is scheduled to face off at trial on May 18 in New York. The judge presiding over the case dismissed the majority of Blake’s claims earlier this month.